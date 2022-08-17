‘Beverly Hills, 90210’s Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling Remember Late Costar Denise Dowse

Actress Denise Dowse passed this weekend after meningitis left her in a coma. Former co-stars Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling remembered Dowse on their podcast.

Dowse was 64 at the time of her death. Her sister, Tracey Dowse, announced her passing in an Instagram post. She wrote: “I want to take this moment to thank our friends and family for all of the love and prayers. It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life. Denise Yvonne Dowse was the most amazing sister, a consummate, illustrious actress, mentor and director. She was my very best friend and final family member. Denise loved all of you. I know that she is watching over us with all the love she has. I ask for privacy and your continued prayers.”

She then noted that she would provide details of her celebration of life.

“Again I am so grateful for all the calls, text messages, direct messages, and silent prayers for my sister. We could not have made it so gracefully and painlessly without all of the prayer warriors around the world. Thank you for giving so selflessly. I love you, Tracey”

Since the news broke, many have remembered the actress online. Garth and Spelling, who acted with Dowse on “90210: Beverly Hills,” paid tribute to her on the latest episode of their podcast, “90210MG.”

Denise Dowse Remembered Following Death Last Weekend

The podcast episode was titled “Mrs. T,” and the description said: “Honoring the life of the wonderful Denise Dowse forever known to us as Mrs. Teasley.”

It’s unbelievable to me and I can’t imagine how devastated her family is, her sister, everyone who knew her. It’s just shocking news. These kinds of deaths are the hardest, I think,” Garth said.

The actresses then took to remembering their favorite memories with Dowse on set. Garth described her as a warm, kind woman who gave the best hugs.

“It’s a terrible loss for a lot, a lot of people that worked with her, knew her, loved her and her family,” she said.

Another of Dowse’s “90210” costars, Ian Ziering, also remembered the late actress. He posted on Instagram, writing: “So heartbreaking to say Denise Dowse has passed away. Throughout all my years working on Beverly Hills 90210, my scenes with Denise will alwars be remembered with the utmost in respect for her talent, and fondness for the loving soul she was. Some of my heartiest off camera laughs were between she and I hammering out the the discipline her Mrs. Teasley would dish out to my Steve Sanders. My sincere condolences to her family, and all others who she was dear to. God bless you Denise, pay forward that Legacy Key A.”