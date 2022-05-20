‘Big Sky’ Reveals First Look at ‘Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles as Newest Sheriff

Fans of Supernatural star Jensen Ackles are getting their first look at him playing Sheriff Beau Arlen on the ABC drama Big Sky. That’s right, Jensen fans. He’s showing up in the Season 2 season finale on Thursday night. Arlen is helping out while Tubb, played by Patrick Gallagher, is not available.

Fans get their first look at Ackles as Beau with Jenny Hoyt, played by Kathryn Winnick. Well, Jenny doesn’t like the dude but Beau is already getting cozy with friends on the police force. ABC calls Beau a “confident and charming good ol’ boy from Texas.” Hey, that works well with Jared Padalecki who plays Cordell Walker from Texas on Walker. As you might remember, Ackles and Padalecki both were part of the cast on Supernatural.

Expect To See More of Ackles On ‘Big Sky’ In Season 3

Well, Ackles is going to be a part of Big Sky in season 3. The show will be coming back as part of the network’s fall lineup. We get more from Entertainment Weekly. What other things might pop up in the episode titled Catch a Few Fish? Jenny is on the prowl to find Travis, played by Logan Marshall-Green. Cassie, played by Kylie Bunbury, receives a surprise and it’s something to behold.

But hey, let’s not leave Ackles and Padalecki just yet. These two happened to team up on an episode of Walker that Ackles directed. Ackles talks about the experience a little bit. “It was very nice to be back with someone who I’ve got such an incredible shorthand with, which we’ll always have,” Ackles tells TVLine. “You don’t lose something like that. Spending 15 years building that up, that’s never going to go away. So that was fun.”

‘Walker’ Crew Pokes Fun At Acting Past Of That Show’s Director

Meanwhile, the Walker crew was poking fun at Ackles’ acting past. He shows up for the first day of directing an episode. Well, he finds that on his chair they put his name “Dean Winchester” on there. That was Ackles’ character’s name on Supernatural. On the second day, Ackles appears and the show’s crew adds a “Soldier Boy” chair. It turns out that is what Ackles played on the Amazon Prime hit series The Boys. What’s up on Day 3? This time, the crew has “Alan & Donna’s son” on a chair. Those are his parents.

It’ll be cool to see how Ackles’ character pans out on Big Sky. This show also will have a bit of a country feel to it next season with the arrival of Reba McEntire playing a character herself. That’s a lot of star power coming to this drama right there.