Blake Shelton and Carson Daly Launching New Game Show ‘Barmageddon’

Musician Blake Shelton and television personality Carson Daly will travel to Music City for a new game show called Barmageddon. The friends and The Voice costars will executive produce and contribute to the new show, which will take place at Shelton’s downtown Nashville honky tonk bar, Ole Red. Former WWE star and Hall of Famer Nikki Bella will host.

The concept for Barmageddon pits celebrity contestants against each other in classic and new bar games as Blake Shelton occasionally sings with the house band and Carson Daly pours drinks from behind the bar. According to Deadline, viewers can expect lots of fun fare on set, like Air Cannon Cornhole, Keg Curling, Drunken Axe Hole, Sharts (“Shelton Darts”) and more.

“Nashville is known for great music and hospitality, which makes it the perfect setting,” Shelton said. “I’m excited about Barmageddon and can’t wait for friends, old and new, to join my buddy Carson and me for some drinks, music and high-spirited fun at Ole Red.”

Producing partner White Label Productions said in the official description that the celeb contestant will play for more than just pride on the line. Each contestant actually represents a person looking for “redemption.”

“In each episode, two celebrities will play a unique set of five games in the bar. They’ll play to win a much-needed prize for a viral Internet sensation each has chosen to support,” the description read. “Plucked from obscurity following their epic misadventures on the Internet, these now-infamous [folks] find themselves at Ole Red hoping to be redeemed.”

Blake Shelton and Carson Daly will contribute to Barmageddon, but won’t directly host

As for the overall strategy of the game, apparently ‘the competition heats up when the losing rival of each round has a chance to even the score by spinning the Wheel of Redemption. It’s a risky move with hilarious consequences.”

And of course, Shelton and Daly will be on hand to comment on all of the action.

“The hosts will offer words of encouragement — and heckling, of course — to their celebrity friends,” the description concludes. “On occasion, they might even step in to show off their skills and play a game or two. Ultimately, the winning team takes home a prize while the losing celebrity must accept the shame of defeat. But this is Barmageddon — even if they did not win, at least they had a ton of fun trying.”

Daly said he wanted to create a show where people felt like they were hanging out with old friends.

“I wanted to create a show where the audience feels like they’re hanging out with us in Nashville; having a drink and cheering on friends as they compete in the ultimate test of athleticism and endurance — bar games!” he said.

The show will air on USA Network.