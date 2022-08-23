Amanda Kloots Speaks Out About Work-Life Balance After ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Husband Nick Cordero’s Death

Two years after the death of her husband, Blue Bloods star Nick Cordero, Amanda Kloots is still struggling to adjust to her life as a single, working mother.

The TV personality and actress is currently in Canada filming the upcoming holiday movie, Fit for Christmas. And her three-year-old son, Elvis, was able to go along on the trip. While there, the two visited the ocean and glimpsed a few humpback whales, and they also explored parts of the country. Elvis even filmed a cameo in the flick. And as Kloots shared, he nailed it.

But today, the 40-year-old star had to say goodbye to her son so he could get back home and she could get back to work. And in an Instagram post, she admitted that no matter how many times she goes through the process, it never gets easier—it just gets harder.

“Saying goodbye to this little guy just keeps getting harder and harder,” she wrote alongside a photograph of herself and Elvis on a sandy beach. “We were both in tears today, holding each other tight, doing our handshake, hugging and kissing over and over. This is new…these types of goodbyes. He understands now when I have to leave him.”

“The work/life balance as a working mother is so hard. I love work and I love my son. It’s an emotional rollercoaster that I don’t think you can fully understand until you do,” she continued. “I’m so lucky to have a village of incredible people that help me on a daily basis. I couldn’t do anything without you. You know who you are and I’m eternally grateful.”

Amanda Kloots Paid Tribute to Husband Nick Cordero Two Years After His Passing

Nick Cordero passed away on July 5, 2020, after a long battle with COVID 19. Complications from the virus resulted in a leg amputation less than three months prior. And he spent the final weeks of his life unconscious and on a ventilator.

Cordero was a Tony-nominated Broadway star who was best known for his role in Bullets Over Broadway, which is how he and Amanda Kloots met. Kloots was a dancer at the time, and she also starred in the production. The couple married in 2017.

Kloots has been open about her grieving process and has admitted that the struggle doesn’t get much easier as time passes. But she has moved forward with her life and even began dating again. However, she continues to honor Cordero’s memory often.

“Two years ago today Elvis and I said goodbye to Nick. It was the hardest day of my life,” Kloots wrote on the recent anniversary of his death. “There hasn’t been a day I haven’t missed him. Nick was a presence. His smile and laugh lit up a room. He loved everyone and was a great friend to anyone that knew him.”

