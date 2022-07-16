‘Blue Bloods’ Alum Sami Gayle Dances Beachside in New Summer Snaps

Blue Bloods alum Sami Gayle took to Instagram to show off some beachside pictures.

The actress included a funny caption to her post. “I was always taught to dance like no one is watching… How unfortunate for the person who was.” She added a laughing and heart emoji to the caption.

One user wrote, “Thanks for the positive and happy vibes.” Another said, “I don’t think anyone cared how you were dancing. They just saw a beautiful young woman having fun.”

This summer, she’s spent a lot of time at the beach. In May, she posted another series of beachside snaps.

“There’s no place like home,” the Blue Bloods actress captioned the picture. One fan commented about her departure from the show. “Please come back to blue bloods we need you back,” they wrote.

Gayle was born and raised in Weston, Florida. Her father is an attorney and her mother previously owned her own business. She now works as Gayle’s manager. Growing up, Gayle was home-schooled and followed Advanced Placement (AP) curricula in all her subjects. Moreover, she scored in national rankings in Public Forum Debate. She received two bids to compete at the Tournament of Champions. Clearly, Gayle is an accomplished debater.

Sami Gayle’s Career Post-‘Blue Bloods’

While starring on Blue Bloods, Gayle also guest starred on USA’s Royal Pains. She had a recurring role on the CBS soap opera As the World Turns.

Then, she co-starred in Detachment, directed by Tony Kaye. She appeared in the films Stolen (2012) and The Congress (2013). She co-starred in the 2014 film adaptation of Vampire Academy. Her character was Mia Rinaldi. Then, in 2018, Gayle starred in the Netflix original Candy Jar.

Gayle made only one appearance in season 11. She had been a series regular from seasons 1-10. Gayle graduated from Columbia University in 2018 with degrees in political science and art history.

On the show, her absence is owed to Gayle graduating Columbia University and committed to other projects. There haven’t been updates concerning the status of her character in the future. Gayle hasn’t appeared in a film project since her turn in the romantic comedy Candy Jar.

In April 2022, CBS renewed the series for its thirteenth season. That season premieres on October 7, 2022.

Like co-star Sami Gayle, Blue Bloods actor Donnie Wahlberg possesses a diverse range of talents. Recently, Wahlberg announced an unexpected change in his band’s tour.

“Due to circumstances out of our control, it is unfortunately impossible to present our show in the way it is intended,” New Kids On The Block explain in their Instagram post earlier this month.

“We hope to be back as soon as we can,” the group states. “And look forward to seeing you on the road soon.”