‘Blue Bloods’ Alum Sami Gayle Soaks Up Some Rays in Beach Photos: ‘No Place Like Home’

Actress Sami Gayle is not on Blue Bloods anymore but she happens to be enjoying her time in this photo under the blue skies. Gayle, who played Nicky Reagan-Boyle on the show, is just relaxing in a beach chair. This is the life for a lot of people who would love some beach time themselves. Still, the actress shared her latest adventure with her fans on Instagram.

Some fans might not know why she left the show. Let’s call it needs to have a life, which is something the actress wasn’t having. Gayle shares a story about filming a movie out of town, but going back to New York to film episodes. This comes from a 2018 interview.

“I didn’t sleep!” Gayle tells Hollywood Life. “It was the best time of my life, though. We shot Wednesday to Sunday schedule. I did this for about seven weeks. On Sunday night, we’d finish shooting, I don’t know maybe at three or four in the morning. I’d get on a plane at 6 a.m., I would come to New York, shoot Blue Bloods in the morning, then I would go to school. (And) I boarded my classes that semester from 1 to 8 so that I could attend as many as possible on the Monda-Tuesday. I wrote my papers on planes!”

Sami Gayle of ‘Blue Bloods’ Offers Words of Gratitude For Bridget Moynahan

Back in 2021, she shared a moment of gratitude for her co-star Bridget Moynahan. It was in the form of another Instagram picture. Moynahan plays Assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan on the CBS drama and also is Nicky’s mother. “Buckling up to give a lot of thanks this long weekend!” Gayle writes. “Wanted to start by sharing my gratitude for all of you. I am so grateful for each and every one of you who follows me on this platform. The positivity you spread on a daily basis inspires and amazes me beyond words. Thank you, Thank you, Thank you! Sincerely, Sami.”

She adds, “P.S. Forever grateful to my TV mama @bridgetmoynahan for so many more things than I could possibly count, including this beautiful coat!”

What, though, is the actress’ favorite episode from the show? It goes back to 2012 and happens to involve co-star Len Cariou, who plays Retired NYPD Commissioner Henry Reagan on the show. There is a talent show and both Gayle and Cariou sing “I Don’t Need Anything But You.” “Pop and I got to participate together in a talent show where we sang ‘I Don’t Need Anything But You’ from Annie,” she said. “And Len Cariou, who plays Pop, is just one of the most talented, well-known, renowned Broadway actors.”