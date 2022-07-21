‘Blue Bloods’: Bridget Moynahan and Donnie Wahlberg ‘Welcome Back’ Fans Ahead of Season 13

Always leaving fans wanting more, the hit CBS show Blue Bloods did just that at the end of season 12. With the show focusing on the Reagan family and their love for each other and justice, the season ended with Erin Reagan, played by Bridget Moynahan, announcing that she was running for district attorney. Although the plot of season 13 is unknown, most fans believe it will center around the campaign for Erin Reagan. And given the family legacy in law enforcement, she is sure to have major backing along the way. But before fans watch the first episode on October 7th, Moynahan decided to share a video from the set with another Blue Bloods’ regular, Donnie Wahlberg.

Again, not showing much other than the fact they are both happy and healthy, Bridget Moynahan posted a video on her Instagram page with Donnie Wahlberg. Both flashing smiles in what appears to be an office building, Moynahan welcomes fans back as they gear up for another great season of Blue Bloods.

Since its premiere, the show has garnered rave reviews for critics and fans. Just in the 2021-2022 season, Blue Bloods became the eighth most-watched show on television with close to 10 million viewers. The series would have been fifth if it wasn’t for competing against the NFL.

The Actors Beyond Blue Bloods

While fans wait just two more months to see the Reagan family once again, let’s take a look back at some of the stars like Tom Selleck and how they got their start in Hollywood. Starting with Selleck, he has been a dominant television celebrity since 1969 when he appeared in Lancer. He would go on to star in Judd for the Defense and The Young and the Restless.

The man behind Detective Danny Reagan in Blue Bloods, Donnie Wahlberg, received his first credit back in 1998 thanks to the film The Taking of Pelham One Two Three. Wahlberg starred in several other great series on television including Purgatory, Band of Brothers, and The Practice.

And as for Bridget Moynahan, she first appeared on television in Sex and the City in 1999. She played Mr. Big’s wife, Natasha. Her acting led her to reprise the role in the sequel And Just Like That. Beyond Sex and the City, Moynahan starred in other programs like Six Degrees and Eli Stone.

Bridget Moynahan On Being A Single Mother

Before Blue Bloods and her portrayal as Erin Reagan, Bridget Moynahan dated one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, Tom Brady. Although the pair eventually ended their relationship, the actress and football player had a child together. Being a single mother and dealing with a breakup left her in shambles, but Moynahan said she got so much out of it. “Going through that traumatic time of being heartbroken and then being pregnant turned my whole life upside down and inside out and just knocked the wind out of me. But I got so much out of that. It’s golden and it’s tough and it was f*cked up. But now I have a child, and it’s the best thing in the world.”

