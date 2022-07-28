‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Shares New Behind-the-Scenes Pic With a New York Pizza

The characters on the popular CBS police procedural TV drama series Blue Bloods may come together regularly for the famous Reagan family dinner scenes. However, the stars behind the popular series need to eat, too. And, one New York pizza place is keeping the taste buds of Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan, quite satisfied during the filming of season 13!

In a recent Instagram post, Bridget Moynahan gives fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at what dinner time looks like on set. And, from the looks of things, it’s quite a delicious event.

“Thank you @bleecerstreetpizza for the surprise pie!” exclaims the Blue Bloods star in her recent behind-the-scenes Insta post.

Bridget Moynahan adds some intriguing hashtags to her Insta caption noting that this pie must have the #perfectsauce as she takes a moment for a bite while filming the 13th season of Blue Bloods.

The Blue Bloods cast has been back on set for a little while now. And, while actress Bridget Moynahan may be enjoying a Bleecker Street pizza in between scenes, the cast of the popular CBS procedural drama has also been facing some “sweltering” heat, one cast member notes.

The Blue Bloods Cast Heads Back To Set For Season 13 While Facing Some ‘Sweltering’ Heat

It’s an exciting time for Blue Bloods fans as the cast of our favorite generational drama returns to the New York City streets to begin filming for the show’s 13th season. However, as one star of the series notes in a recent Instagram post, conditions were not comfortably cool upon their return.

In an Instagram post straight from the Blue Bloods set, Anthony Abetamarco actor Steve Schirripa gives fans an update on the filming progress, noting that he and his costars were facing “sweltering” conditions early last week.

“Sweltering temps for the first week of filming!” the Blue Bloods star exclaims in a recent Instagram post. Schirripa then adds that, despite the heat, it’s “Great to be back,” onto the Blue Bloods set.

In his post, the Blue Bloods star shares a variety of pics sharing some behind-the-scenes moments as he and his costars beat the heat, filming the upcoming season of the popular drama. Schirripa is donning the usual attire that we often see his character, Anthony, wear in the series. This, of course, is a simple blue suit, a muted tie, and a light-colored button-up dress shirt.

One of the pics that Schirripa includes in his Insta post, shows the star as he reunites with two of his costars, Danny Reagan actor Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez, who portrays Danny’s partner Maria Baez in the series.