‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Also Played a Big Role in ‘Sex and the City’

These days, we know Bridget Moynahan for her work as Erin Reagan on Blue Bloods. But she also had a major role in another iconic series, Sex and the City.

Before becoming a small-screen star, Moynahan worked as an international fashion model and even landed on the covers of Glamour, Vogue Paris, and Elle. Then, she moved into film work with blockbuster movies such as I, Robot, The Sum of All Fears, and Lord of War. And sprinkled into her Silver Screen appearances, was her first job in TV.

In 1999, Moynahan played Natasha Naginsky, the second wife of John James Preston—better known as Mr. Big—in the HBO classic.

The actress’ first episode came during Season 2, during the episode titled Twenty-Something Girls vs. Thirty-Something Women. In it, Carrie finds Mr. Big at a Hampton party with his new and younger girlfriend, Natasha, after he spent some time in Paris. Eventually, he marries her. And then the relationship is destroyed when Natasha finds Big and Carrie having an affair.

The ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Reprised Her Role in ‘And Just Like That…’

In total, Bridget Moynahan starred in seven episodes of Sex and the City over the course of a year. And in 2021, she reprised her role for the reboot, And Just Like That…

“I am so thankful to be part of it,” she told ET about returning to the story. “I am so happy they asked me to come back. And it was so fun. It was like going back to a family.”

“They really, you know, kind of kickstarted my career, right?” the Blue Bloods actress continued. “Like that and Coyote Ugly started at the same time so they always have a special place in my heart.”

And interestingly, the iconic role all began with four words.

While chatting on Live with Kelly and Ryan in 2021, Moynahan shared that her audition gave her only one line, “Nice to meet you.” And she worked hard on the line to give it some flair because she didn’t have anything else to go with.

Moynahan also admitted that she almost walked away from the opportunity altogether because the reps with Sex and the City were late. Luckily, her agents convinced her to wait.

“I thought I was gonna leave because I had all these other auditions and my agents were like, ‘no, you should stay. You should stay.’,” she said. “And I didn’t know what the show was or who I was auditioning for or what this was going to turn into. And thankfully, I stayed.”