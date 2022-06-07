‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Reacts to Show’s Massive Audience in 2021-22 Broadcast Season

With 12 complete seasons beneath its belt, “Blue Bloods” has become one of CBS’s most popular scripted dramas. However, the Tom Selleck-starring series saw exceedingly massive audiences during its 2021-2022 broadcast season and now, “Blue Bloods” star Bridget Moynahan is sharing her gratefulness on Instagram. See the overall ratings below in the actress’s new post.

Unsurprisingly, the NFL earned the chart’s Top 4 spots, though CBS saw major success across the board in the realm of scripted dramas. In 5th overall came “NCIS” followed by one of three major Dick Wolf franchises, “FBI.” Next came the iconic producer’s original “One Chicago” series, “Chicago Fire,” and, right on its heels, came “Blue Bloods.”

“NCIS” continues to reign as TV‘s No. 1 drama, boasting nearly 11,000 viewers per episode. Just three spots down, however, came “Blue Bloods,” with 9,782 viewers. In response, Moynahan wrote, “Thank you [‘Blue Bloods’] family for tuning in every Friday night. Let’s do it again this fall!”

Fans of the police drama took to the comments to share their excitement and congratulations.

“Best show ever!” one of the actress’s followers commented. Another said, “Keep up your great work on Blue Bloods!”

As one of TV’s most popular dramas, it will be interesting to see whether “Blue Bloods” grows its success this September.

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Felt Let Down By One Guest Star’s Appearance

There are a lot of factors that contribute to a show’s success, and while guest stars are not the biggest contributors, they often play a role. Season 12 of “Blue Bloods” featured a handful of likable guest stars, however, none were as looked-forward-to as music icon Jimmy Buffett.

The “Margaritaville” singer made a surprising “Blue Bloods” appearance earlier this season, ironically playing a suspect known for impersonating none other than Jimmy Buffett himself. When showrunners announced the musician’s upcoming appearance weeks before the episode aired, fans began raving, excited about the star’s “Blue Bloods” cameo.

When the episode finally aired, Buffett played the role of a con man named Dickey Delaney. Throughout the episode, Danny Reagan pursued the con after the man tricked the officer into paying for his meal. Later, we learn the real Jimmy Buffett was aware of the man’s tricks, though he didn’t mind until he tricked Danny. In the end, things turned out okay, and it served as a light subplot amid “Blue Bloods'” more dramatic scenes.

However, following the conclusion of the series’ 12th season, fans shared they were actually disappointed by the country star’s appearance.

“The Jimmy Buffett appearance was totally wasted on the weak storyline and huge plot holes,” one fan argued.

Others argued that the show overall has become exhausted, with “Blue Bloods” having “gone on too long.”

More open-minded fans claimed, however, that the episode enabled writers to cut loose and that it’s very rare the show airs an episode done entirely in good fun.