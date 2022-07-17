‘Blue Bloods’: Bridget Moynahan Reveals Her Most Challenging Family Dinner Scene

Leading the Reagan clan for the past 12 years, Police Commissioner Frank Reagan did more than raise his kids to carry on the legacy of being cops, he is also the backbone of the hit CBS show Blue Bloods. Over its 12-season run, the Reagan family, composed of top names like Tom Selleck and Bridget Moynahan, encompassed what it means to be a cop and the troubles they face every day. Among the family, only Moynahan’s Erin Reagan was the one not to be a detective or street cop. Although spending her time in the courtroom as an assistant district attorney, Moynahan had more than enough close calls during the show. But according to the actress, nothing compared to the famous dinner scenes.

While each member of the Reagan family is dealing with their own troubles and trying to expand their futures, being at the dinner table comes with no exceptions. At the table, the family discusses key events, tough subjects, and what the future might hold. And as with any good dinner, there isn’t a shortage of food.

Bridget Moynahan Explains A Moo-Shu Pork Calzone

Discussing the dinner scene while appearing on Live With Kelly and Ryan, the hosts asked Bridget Moynahan if there was any food that caused her difficulties with filming. Surprisingly, there was.

Bridget Moynahan answered, “There was one time that they had a moo-shu pork calzone, which I had never heard of. I had to talk about it on screen, so I had to eat it every single time. And it was early in the series so it was taking about four hours to do the dinner scenes. So it was four hours of eating a moo-shu pork calzone.”

Proving how scarring the calzone was, this wasn’t the first time Moynahan revealed the combo. She told the HuffPost, “That was not good and I will never do that again. I don’t know why somebody came up with that concept, a moo shu pork calzone. You shouldn’t combine the two.”

What Makes The Dinner Scenes So Special

Although not the best item on the menu, Bridget Moynahan holds the dinner scenes close. She admitted the scenes are so important to her because, “With the older generation, it kind of brings back the memories of when they used to do that. And the younger generation, kind of, is yearning for that. So it’s hitting everyone, I think.”

Even Tom Selleck agreed, noting that many families no longer have the time to sit around a table. “It seems to be one of, or the most favorite thing for our audience is when family gets together for our weekly dinner. Most people don’t have the time for that anymore, or they never had it and they wish they did, or they had it once and they can’t do it anymore and I think all that is part of the nostalgia of enjoying that.”