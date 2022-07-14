‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Stuns in New Pic From Recent Photoshoot

For a period of time, Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan has been sharing some photos from her work in photoshoots. She actually shared yet another one on Wednesday with her fans and followers. Moynahan has done work in her career as a model beyond acting, too. Yet again, fans were absolutely digging Moynahan’s look right here.

One of those fans writes, “So beautiful and you seem to have such a beautiful spirit!” Another fan says, “congratulations, the more time passes, the more fascinating you are”. We will agree that Moynahan is quite fascinating. She’s going to be a lot more so in the upcoming season of Blue Bloods. As many know, she plays assistant district attorney Erin Reagan on there. After not being a fan of the current district attorney at all, Erin’s had enough.

Bridget Moynahan’s Character on ‘Blue Bloods’ Has Important Future

She’s made the decision to get involved in an election. We don’t know what will happen as far as the storyline is concerned. But it probably will last a good period of time. One thing that we can keep our focus on is who else might re-enter Erin’s life at this time. We do have a little knowledge that Jack Boyle, her ex-husband, will be making an appearance. Actor Peter Hermann, who plays Boyle, will come back. He’s also known for his work on Law & Order: SVU. That’s a good place for him to show up as his real-life wife Mariska Hargitay is that show’s star. Maybe it also is time to have Sami Gayle stop by for a period of time. We haven’t seen much of Nicky Reagan-Boyle, Erin’s daughter, lately.

In a recent interview, Moynahan admitted that night scenes are the “toughest to film.” “Any scene shot at night is difficult because I am an early bird who goes to bed at 9:30,” she told TV Insider in an interview. Back in May, Moynahan offered a little more insight into her life in an interview with Bare Magazine. “Living a healthy lifestyle, using sunblock, drinking lots of water, it all adds up,” she said. “I’m an early bird, too. I’ll be working at 4 a.m., but never keep me up until 4 a.m.”

Blue Bloods has a lot of storylines that keep the show always moving and active. The show knows how to give its different cast and stars some good things to deal with throughout the season. We’re going to get a chance to see Maria Baez, played by Marisa Ramirez, be a mother this season. We’ll also look forward to seeing how her field partner Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg, will help her out if he does at all.