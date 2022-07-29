‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Recalls Classic Film Role

These days, longtime actress Bridget Moynahan may be taking down the bad guys as the Assistant District Attorney on Blue Bloods. However, the same year Moynahan started her role on this popular TV series, she stepped onto the big screen starring along with Selena Gomez and Joey King in the Ramona and Beezus film, which was based on the hit Beverly Cleary classic tween novels.

Now, Moynahan is giving us a throwback moment, taking us behind the scenes of this popular 2010 film via her Instagram account. It’s a hilarious moment as she teases around with her Ramona and Beezus costars while on the set of the film twelve years ago.

“Happy 12 years, Ramona and Beezus!” Bridget Moynahan shares in her throwback Insta clip. She then tags her two young costars in the post.

In the clip, we hear Selena Gomez ask Bridget Moynahan, who plays her on-screen mom in the film – who her favorite “person on this movie” is. And, Moynahan hilariously responds “uh, Ramona,” while jokingly whispering “you” and pointing to Gomez who is still behind the camera.

The clip then quickly flashes to a moment between Moynahan’s on-screen husband John Corbett and Gomez as they start an impromptu staring contest. It’s hard to tell who won this staring match…but it’s absolutely clear how much fun they all had while on set!

Blue Bloods Stars Donnie Wahlberg And Bridget Moynahan Welcome Fans Back Ahead Of Season 13

We may still be a couple of months away from the premiere of Blue Bloods season 13. However, the stars of the show are giving us little glimpses here and there of the filming process as we wait!

And, while not much about the upcoming season has been released, fans are fairly certain Moynahan’s character, Erin Reagan will have some major storylines. Especially as her character decides whether she will be vying for the District Attorney position this season. But for now, we wait. Catching the stars as they share their candid moments in-between filming scenes for the popular series.

In a recent Insta clip, Bridget Moynahan is beaming as she sits next to costar Donnie Wahlberg. “Hi!” Moynahan says as Wahlberg gives fans a slightly more muted greeting…”hi, how are ya?” It looks like Donnie is already a little exhausted from filming as he parrots his costar in the adorable clip.

“Season 13!” Moynahan exclaims. “Welcome back!”

Donnie gives the camera a grin singing “welcome back” in a tune reminiscent of the “Welcome Back Kotter” theme song. “Season 13,” the NKOTB singer and Blue Bloods star adds as the quick clip comes to an end. The 13th season of Blue Bloods premieres on CBS this fall on October 7.