‘Blue Bloods’ Confirms Major Character’s Return in Season 13

Blue Bloods will be back in action this fall and we already know a when and where but a major character is returning? You bet your Reagan dinner scene this one is indeed. Joe Hill, whom we have seen before on the CBS police drama, will come on back. Will Hochman plays Hill and it’ll be cool to see this character be a part of the show. Well, yes, Hill has been on the show but there is a hope that he’ll be on more than one or two episodes.

Executive producer Siobhan Byrne O’Connor did confirm this news on Instagram, according to Matt & Jess. Season 13 is going to have some big-time storylines and putting Hill in the mix will be great. As you may know, Joe is the son of late Joe Reagan, which makes him family. Yes, he’s also the grandson of Frank Reagan, played by Tom Selleck. Mark it down. Season 13 of Blue Bloods will kick off Friday, October 7, at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central.

Other ‘Blue Bloods’ Storylines Will Include Erin Reagan Running For D.A.

When we talk about storylines, one of them that fans are going to follow involves Bridget Moynahan and her Erin Reagan character. She’s been working for a long time as an assistant district attorney. Well, Erin wants to move on up to be District Attorney and she’s going to run. There has been a lot of hemming and hawing about doing so, too. With a commitment from Erin, this sets up a major shift in her life.

Maybe, just maybe, we could get a Sami Gayle appearance as Nicky next season. While they are making room for Joe Hill, why not a one-episode spot for Nicky? It makes sense if they do it because Erin, Nicky’s mom, will need all of the support that she can get. And we all know how important family plays a part in Blue Bloods.

Now, will there be some romance in the wind for Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg? That’s always something to consider. Fans have been watching Danny work like a dog as a detective. He and his field partner Maria Baez, played by Marisa Ramirez, do work well together. Some fans have even hoped they could become a tight couple. Don’t look for that to happen as their characters are pretty solid individually. That doesn’t mean, though, that we all could not hope Danny could find some romantic partner. He’s still a very dedicated father and will remain so on the show. Blue Bloods could also keep us entertained with Jamie and Eddie, played by Will Estes and Vanessa Ray, respectively.