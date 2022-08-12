‘Blue Bloods’: Did Bridget Moynahan Confirm a Major Season 13 Storyline With This Post?

Blue Bloods fans have been keeping their eyes open for any clues to storylines that will pop up on the CBS police drama in Season 13. Of course, they did see Erin Reagan, played by Bridget Moynahan, say that she was going to run for the District Attorney role. We do know that, sometimes, plans change when it comes to TV shows. But our favorite shows would not jive with us, right?

When it comes to Erin seeking a new role, fans were hoping it would be true. As it turns out, Moynahan is offering up a confirmation that she’s running. She’s been in the role of Assistant District Attorney for a stretch. Now, she is looking for a new challenge. For those fans who were doubting whether or not Erin would run, it turns out that we get the full-on go-ahead from Moynahan.

Take a look below and you can check out a recent Instagram post from the actress. She is all smiles while holding an “Elect Erin Reagan for Manhattan District Attorney” T-shirt in her hands. We’ve even seen co-star Donnie Wahlberg, who plays her brother Danny Reagan on the show, with one in his hands, too. Wahlberg managed to snag Marisa Ramirez, who plays his NYPD partner Maria Baez, into the same snap.

Abigail Hawk of ‘Blue Bloods’ Offers Her Support For Erin Reagan

OK, Blue Bloods fans. While you wait for a synopsis about the first Season 13 episode popping up this fall, we give you Moynahan and her confirmation. Yep, she’s running in an election that we hope takes up a good chunk of this season on the show. Moynahan even asks her fans and followers a not-so-cryptic question: “Do I have your vote?”

Costar Abigail Hawk, who plays Abigail Baker, part of Frank Reagan’s “inner circle” of wise counsel voices, offers up a comment herself. Hawk wrote, “Detective Baker approves!” Even the official Blue Bloods Instagram account chimed in with these words: “You’ve got our vote!” Moynahan also added a hashtag for fans to use throughout the season if they want to do so. It’s #erinreagan4da. Go use it on different social media platforms and see what comes up for you.

Moynahan has been part of the Blue Bloods world since the show’s first season. But you have seen the actress in movies like Coyote Ugly and even other TV work in Sex and the City. Yet watch how this storyline plays out. It will be interesting to see how much involvement Frank, played by Tom Selleck, has in his daughter’s race. He has to be careful, though, since he’s the NYPD commissioner, too. We do know that the first episode is titled “Keeping the Faith.” Stay tuned.