‘Blue Bloods’: Does the Cast Actually Drink Wine During Family Dinners?

If one scene brings fans together on Blue Bloods, then it has to be the regular family dinner scenes on the CBS police drama. People tune in to see Tom Selleck play NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan and deal with different issues. Of course, seeing the family members around the dinner table brings up a lot of things. Discussions turn into debates. Jokes turn into laughter. Watching the family have dinner involves wine on the table. Is that real wine or are we getting some TV magic instead?

Donnie Wahlberg of ‘Blue Bloods’ Sets The Record Straight On Dinner-Time Wine

Donnie Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan, talks about the drinking situation on the set. “Someone asked me if we get drunk because we have a lot of wine during the dinner scene, but, sadly, it’s just grape juice,” he said in an interview with People. “Sorry, guys. And ‘Scotch’ is iced tea. I think they give us decaffeinated or we’d be bouncing off the walls.”

What about the food itself? “We give them real food on camera, but we try to keep it mildly seasoned because they have to do so many takes,” Jim Lillis, who handles props on Blue Bloods, said. “The Reagans are Irish-Catholic New Yorkers, and their menu reflects that. It’s usually a meat or chicken, always some version of potatoes and a vegetable, salad, and rolls.” Lillis said in the interview that he, too, is Irish-Catholic.

Season 13 Will Feature Erin Reagan Running For District Attorney’s Office

For those who tune in to the show on Friday nights, there is some good news. It will be coming back for Season 13 and we’ll see what happens with Erin Reagan. Reagan, played by Bridget Moynahan, made the call in the Season 12 finale to run for the District Attorney job. She has been debating it for a period of time and even shared a political sign at a dinner table scene (yes, it all comes back to dinner). So, how will all this shake out in the upcoming season? Showrunner Kevin Wade offers up some morsels.

“A Season 13 would have two tracks for Erin,” Wade said. “Doing the job she has, and challenging herself and being challenged about her fitness for the job she wants.” There have been moments where Erin has questioned the job being done by the current DA. And yes, she’s been playing second fiddle in her Assistant District Attorney spot for some time.

Still, Erin is ready to move on up. She’ll get involved in the political world while focusing on her day job. How will this all shake out? It’ll be one of the great storylines coming up for Blue Bloods.