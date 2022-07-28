‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Announces the Death of His Beloved Dog, Lumpy

Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg usually shares upbeat messages on social media but Wednesday was not one of those days. In fact, the actor and musician is letting the world know that his beloved dog Lumpy has died. Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan in the CBS police drama, wrote a lengthy, touching note. Fans would fill up the comments section with condolences and well wishes upon reading Wahlberg’s post. He included some photos and videos of Lumpy for all of us to see.

Wahlberg writes, in part, “So many of you asked me about my constant sidekick, Lumpy, during the Mix Tape Tour. His usual playful presence, by my side, was clearly missed by all. Night after night, I was asked. Night after night, I uncomfortably avoided the conversation. I did so in order to allow our time together at meet & greet (and at the concerts) to be a time of joy, happiness and love. Three things that we all needed so desperately after the last few years of sadness, heartache and struggle. So it is with great difficulty that I inform you all now, that on May 18th (on one of the rare days off during the tour) my beloved dog Lumpy, was laid to rest.”

Donnie Wahlberg of ‘Blue Bloods’ Receives Tender Words of Condolence

After this news broke, the hashtag #RIPLumpy was trending on Twitter. Among the fan comments was this one from singer Debbie Gibson. “Celebrating your magical fur bestie today and always,” Gibson wrote. “I’m so sorry for your loss. Sending love to you and your family”. Choreographer Kevin Maher wrote, “Oh nooooooo! LUMPY! I’m so sorry! I’m sure he is playing with Willow up there in heaven! Love you!” Among the artists that Maher has worked with includes New Kids on the Block, Wahlberg’s group.

While Wahlberg is mourning the loss of his close friend and traveling companion, he is back filming new episodes of Blue Bloods. Season 13 promises to be filled with a number of different storylines. It’s never a dull moment, especially around the Reagan family dinner table. Yet Danny is going to be watching his field partner Maria Baez closely. It’s not that they are involved. Far from it. But Baez, played by Marisa Ramirez, is a mother now.

She’s going to be having her attention not only on her work but raising a child. Motherhood brings with it many challenges. Baez will be dealing with them week after week. Seeing how she balances both will be worth watching. Yet Danny Reagan is a father, so he’s going to watch out for Baez.