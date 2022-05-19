‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Celebrates Stepson Evan’s 20th Birthday

On Wednesday (May 18th), “Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg celebrated his stepson Evan’s 20th birthday in a special tribute through his Instagram account.

“Happy 20th Birthday to my awesome stepson Evan Asher!” Donnie Walhberg declared in the social media post, which features a snapshot of “Blue Bloods” castmate’s stepson. “Hope you have the happiest day ever, Evan.”

Evan Asher is the son of Donnie Wahlberg’s wife, Jenny McCarthy, and her former husband, John Asher. McCarthy also shared on Instagram a video of her son for his birthday. “Happy Birthday Evan,” she wrote in the caption. “You are the most kind hearted, loving soul that has ever walked the earth. I’m so lucky to be your mom. Happy birthday you sweet 20 year old MAN! Ah!”

In March 2020, McCarthy jokingly told Us Weekly that she can’t tell Evan anything because he’ll call her out. “We went through TSA at the airport and he told them that they need to look extra special at me…. They kind of gave me a double look, like, ‘Should we listen to this kid, is something wrong?’ But fortunately, [I] got through there.”

McCarthy also stated that her son would rat her out going to the movies because she would bring their own water or chips with them. “Going through the ticket guy, he said, ‘My mom has drinks and chips hidden from that we’re not supposed to bring in the movie theater and they’re in her purse right now.’”

“Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg has two boys of his own. They are Xavier and Elijah Walhberg. He was married to their mother, Kimberly Fey from 1999 to 2010. He’s been married to McCarthy since 2014.

Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Walhberg Talks About the Bond He Has With His Stepson Evan

In November 2019, “Blue Bloods” castmate Donnie Wahlberg revealed details about the bond he has with his stepson Evan.

“One of the interesting things about us as parents is my son is super intellectual and very reserved,” Donnie Wahlberg explained. “So he’s not the, ‘Hey dad. Let’s go out and play,’ or ‘ I love you, dad.’ He’s not that type. But he can carry on a great conversation.”

Meanwhile, McCarthy’s son Evan is mostly the opposite. “Jenny’s son is super affectionate,” Donnie Wahlberg declared. “[He] will tell you exactly how he feels. He’s not reserved, but he’s not the intellectual type. So we’ve come into each other’s lives and our kids sort of, we connect with our kids in ways that we haven’t connected with our own.”

Donnie Wahlberg then says while he has an amazing connection with Evan, McCarthy is able to have “intellectual conversations” with his son. He calls the conversations really unique. “Besides being the best wife that I could have ever imagined having, she’s also the best stepmom and mother.”