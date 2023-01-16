‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Gets Super Romantic Surprise From Wife Jenny McCarthy

Donnie Wahlberg just got a sweet surprise from his wife, Jenny McCarthy. This comes after the actress unveiled a stunning bedroom makeover in the St. Charles, Illinois home she shares with the Blue Bloods star. According to reports from the Daily Mail, McCarthy decided to revamp the bedroom she shares with her husband and Blue Bloods star swapping out light gray walls for a striking shade of black.

Jenny McCarthy Surprises “The Mr.” With A Wild Bedroom Makeover

In a recent Instagram post, Jenny McCarthy shares that she “[surprised] the Mr with a bedroom makeover.” And, the hashtags the actress added to her post were perfect for the design she surprised Donnie Wahlberg with the makeover. Along with her Insta caption McCarthy writes “#black #bedroom #bedroomdesign #bedroomdecor #interiordesign.”

The Instagram post features a video of the makeover first giving us a glimpse of the light gray walls on the “before” design. It then shifts to the revamped decor including dark black pin-stripped walls and white furniture accents. The couple’s bedspread is a stark contrast against the darker walls. And, McCarthy adds some whimsy to the new design with fuzzy white throw rugs and a chair decorated in the same white fuzzy material.

As always, fans of the couple were loving their sweet connection as McCarthy updates her and Donnie Wahlberg’s trendy bedroom. The star’s comments section alongside the Insta post is full of positive vibes, as fans love the update.

“BEAUTIFULLY EXECUTED!!! I love a dark room,” notes Farmhouse Fixer host Jonathan Knight in the comments. “So many people are afraid to commit to dark colors.”

“Oh love it!!” another fan exclaims in reaction to the Instagram video.

The wall color is what really impressed this Insta user as they ask McCarthy what color she chose to use for that part of the makeover.

“It’s beautiful,” the fan says. “I’m thinking it’s not black but so hard to tell with camera lighting.”

Of course, after showing off a project such as this one, there have to be a few fans who are hoping Jenny McCarthy will spread the remodel success. One fan even hilariously wonders “can you come to my house next?”

A “Little Piece Of Heaven”

This Illinois property that Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg shares with McCarthy also includes a pool complete with a waterslide and a special waterfall. It also includes a personal golf course and a space for entertaining guests. Wahlberg has been known to call this space “a little piece of heaven,” per the Daily Mail.

“We have a little trail we created just to take walks,” Wahlberg says. “It has a little Buddha and a fountain and I know that means a lot to Jenny.”