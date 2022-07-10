‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Shares His Gratitude for Everyone on His Current Tour

The Blue Bloods Season 12 finale aired on May 6, 2022, and though Donnie Wahlberg did take a moment to reflect on the achievement that was another successful batch of episodes, he had no time to relax. Instead, he exchanged his suit and badge for tight pants and a snapback and hit the road for the New Kids on the Block Mixtape Tour, which kicked off just four days later in Cincinnati, Ohio.

As always, the last two months have been nothing but Waffle House parties, traveling the country with his closest friends, and, of course, showering love on the millions of fans, who Wahlberg affectionally calls “Blockheads.”

During one of their latest stops, Donnie Wahlberg took the time to slow dance with a starstruck fan. Another fan caught the moment on camera and posted it to Twitter with the caption “We love you for so many reasons [Donnie Wahlberg], but this makes my heart smile.”

The Blue Bloods star then shared the video to his own account, adding the comment, “Made my heart smile too. Thankful to the many people who make these amazing nights on the Mix Tape Tour possible. Every single fan, roadie, and arena employee (and many more) all play a role in making this so special and possible.”

Made my heart smile too. #thankful to the many people who make these amazing nights on the #MixTapeTour possible. Every single fan, roadie and arena employee (and many more) all play a role in making this so special & possible. 🙏🏼❤️🤖❤️♾💫 https://t.co/UeWP1XJIik — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) July 8, 2022

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Reveals His Hectic Routine

Being the main character of a hit television show and an integral member of a touring boy band is hard work. Donnie Wahlberg, however, is an expert at time management. He times his New Kids on the Block tours perfectly with Blue Bloods‘ summer hiatuses and never seems to run out of energy.

In an interview with Ryan Seacrest, Wahlberg revealed that the toughest balancing act is actually in his health and fitness routine. Though his character, Danny Reagan, isn’t out of shape by any means, he’s not prone to ripping his shirt off in front of thousands of screaming fans.

As such, NKOTB requires a slightly more rigorous fitness regimen than Blue Bloods. “Usually my routine is: in July, I start back on Blue Bloods,” Donnie explained. “I’m coming off of a tour, I’m in really great shape, and then I eat a lot of doughnuts and eat whatever I want until December/January. And then in January, I start getting back into tour mode and stop eating the doughnuts and start behaving myself.”