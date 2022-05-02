‘Blue Bloods’: Donnie Wahlberg and Len Cariou Made a Pact Behind-the-Scenes

Len Cariou’s Blue Bloods character, Henry Reagan certainly has quite a bit in common with Donnie Wahlberg’s Danny Reagan. After all, the two television characters portray a grandfather and grandson duo on the hit CBS police procedural series. Not only that, but the two also share a deep commitment to New York City Law Enforcement.

However, some may be surprised to learn that the similarities stretch further than their on-screen counterparts. And, these similarities inspired the Blue Bloods stars to make a behind-the-scenes pact on the set of the popular CBS police procedural drama.

Donnie Wahlberg and Len Cariou Make A Behind-the-Scenes Pact On Blue Bloods Set

At first glance, it may appear that Len Cariou and his Blue Bloods costar have very little in common outside of their roles on the hit television series. There are at least thirty years separating the two stars age-wise. However, the two Blue Bloods stars have one major thing in-common – both are successful singers. But, Len Cariou has said, a previous pact between the two has prevented either of them from showing off these skills on the Blue Bloods set.

Wahlberg Takes On the Pop-Music Scene While Cariou Takes On Broadway

Since the mid-1980s, Donnie Wahlberg has been a member of the wildly popular boy band New Kids On The Block. Hitting the music scene with some big-time hits such as Hangin’ Tough, The Right Stuff, and Step By Step the New Kids On The Block has remained a major piece of boy-band history; continuing to release new music and impress fans with slick dance moves during their many tours – even to this day.

Cariou, on the other hand, found his musical fame by performing in several Broadway musical hits. During his time on the iconic Broadway stage, Cariou performed in the title role of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street in 1979. A role for which the Blue Bloods star won a Tony Award.

However, there is little chance that the rest of the Blue Bloods cast will see any of these moves – or even hear either star belt out a note – anytime soon. Well, at least not while on set.

“I spare them that,” Len Cariou quips about showing off his Broadway background to his Blue Bloods costars.

“Donnie and I made a deal,” the actor adds in a conversation with Looper.

“We spare one another that,” Cariou continues. “And he’d be the first one to tell you, ‘I can’t sing. What are you talking about?'”

There May Be No Singing Behind the Scenes – But That Doesn’t Stop Cariou From Singing On Camera!

The two performers may have made a pact to spare their costars a song-and-dance routine behind the scenes. However, Cariou has already shown off his Broadway skills in a second season episode of Blue Bloods. In this episode, Cariou’s Henry Reagan joins his great-grandaughter Sami Gayle’s Nicky Reagan to sing a number from Annie.

The great-grandfather/great-granddaughter duo teamed up to perform I Don’t Need Anything But You during a talent show. And Cariou says he really enjoyed depicting Henry Reagan in this musical moment.

“It was fun to do,” Len Cariou says of the scene.

Henry was a cop, he wasn’t a singer,” the actor adds.

“So the singing had to be a little rougher around the edges, and that’s always fun to do,” he explains.