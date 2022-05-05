‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Meets His Hometown QB, Mac Jones

It’s no secret that “Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg is a huge New England Patriots fan (and fan of Boston sports in general). But earlier this week, Wahlberg actually had the chance to meet the Patriots’ quarterback himself, Mac Jones.

Ironically, the two met up at another sporting event, per Wahlberg’s latest Instagram post. “Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg apparently went to a Boston Celtics game last night, which Jones also attended. In the photo, we see the two of them grinning and talking to each other.

“Had the pleasure of meeting @patriots @macjones_10!” Wahlberg captioned his post. “Great QB and a great guy! Class act. Best of luck this season, Mac! We #Believe! Let’s #goPats. #LFG.”

Although, Mac Jones isn’t the only one that Wahlberg hung out with at the Celtics game. He actually went with his son, Elijah, who he posted a picture with earlier yesterday. The “Blue Bloods” star and his son look more and more alike every day, if you look at the picture of Elijah and Donnie Wahlberg together.

“Our team didn’t win Sunday, but there is no losing when I’m with this guy and cheering for our guys. Love our team! Game 2 tonight — Let go @celtics!” Wahlberg captioned his post.

Here’s What We Know About the Pact Donnie Wahlberg Made With Len Cariou on the ‘Blue Bloods’ Set

Aside from starring in “Blue Bloods” together, Donnie Wahlberg and Len Cariou have another key thing in common. It has nothing to do with them being actors, or their commitment to local rather law enforcement. Apparently, per Looper, both Wahlberg and Cariou are incredible singers.

Since 1984, Donnie Wahlberg has been the frontman of the boy band New Kids on the Block, which continues touring to this day. Wahlberg and the band put out several hits back then, and they’re still making new music even in the 2020s.

Cariou also has a musical background, but it doesn’t stem from a boy band. Instead, Cariou spent a lot of time on Broadway. He appeared in “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” in 1979, even earning a Tony Award for his role. Cariou also earned Tony nominations for “Applause” in 1970 and “A Little Night Music” in 1973.

But will the cast ever hear either actor sing on the “Blue Bloods” set?

“No,” Cariou told Looper. “I spare them that. Donnie and I made a deal. We spare one another that … And he’d be the first one to tell you, ‘I can’t sing. What are you talking about?'”

Though they may be humble, we’re sure the two would sound absolutely phenomenal together.