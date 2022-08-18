‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Says ‘Season 13 Here We Come’ in Birthday Message

Donnie Wahlberg is ringing in his 53rd birthday today. And to celebrate, he’s looking forward to another hit season of his CBS procedural, Blue Bloods.

The series wished its star a special day today on Twitter by writing, “A gift from us to you in celebration of @DonnieWahlberg’s birthday today! Wish him a happy birthday below and mark your calendars – #BlueBloods returns Friday, October 7 at 10/9c on @cbs!”

Can’t wait! Thank you to my amazing #BlueBloods family! Season 13 here we come! 💙@BlueBloods_CBS 🎂🎉🎈 https://t.co/34D0RSplQ7 — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) August 17, 2022

Wahlberg spread the word by re-Tweeting the sentiment on his own page.

“Can’t wait!” he admitted. “Thank you to my amazing #BlueBloods family! Season 13 here we come!”

Here’s What’s Ahead For the Reagans When ‘Blue Bloods’ Premieres This Fall

With the premiere less than two months away, the series has begun teasings fans about what’s in store for the Reagan family this fall.

Two of the biggest spoilers have to do with the casting. As writer Siobhan Byrne O’Connor revealed, Will Hochman’s Joe Hill and Peter Hermann’s Jack Boyle will both be joining the show as recurring characters.

Joe is the late Joe Reagan’s son. Joe was Frank’s (Tom Selleck) oldest sibling, and he died in the line of duty before the show debuted in 2010. It was just recently that the family learned he had a son. When Joe appeared in the story, he quickly became a fan-favorite character, particularly because people loved the budding bond between him and his grandfather.

Jack is Erin Reagan’s (Bridget Moynahan) ex-husband. The defense attorney is the father of Erin’s daughter, Nicky. And he and his former bride tend to have a contemptuous relationship. In one episode, he even tried to help someone that Erin was prosecuting. So there is bound to be some drama in the future for the former couple.

Their daughter (Sami Gayle), has been missing from the screen since 2020. Unfortunately, there is no word on her standing with the series. But fans can hope that the reunion of her parents could bring her back for an episode or two.

The show has also dropped one of the main storylines. Shortly after the opener, titled Keeping the Faith, begins, Erin will finally run for the district attorney position. As of now, she has been serving as an assistant district attorney. And she has been excelling in the job.

The Blue Bloods premiere date is the latest in the series’ history. But as it stands, the pushback shouldn’t affect the number of episodes that come out of Season 13. Fans should expect to catch the typical 20-22 installments as the newest story plays out.

Blue Bloods will return to its normal CBS timeslot on Fridays at 10 p.m. Eastern, and 9 p.m. Central.