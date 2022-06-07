‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Thanks Fans After Show’s Huge Ratings Numbers Revealed

Just one month after the 12th season finale of “Blue Bloods,” Donnie Wahlberg takes to Instagram to show off the TV series’ numbers while thanking fans for their support.

According to Cinemablend, Wahlberg shared on his Instagram Stories the exciting news that “Blue Bloods had 9,782 views (in thousands). This made the hit series the 8th overall show in the 2021-2022 broadcast season lineup. He then wrote, “8th overall and 4th most watched script show on all of TV? Wow! Thank you, Blockhead Family. Season 13 here we come.”

The reveal of “Blue Bloods” season numbers comes just a few months after Wahlberg and the rest of the cast celebrated the show’s 250th episode. Wahlberg declared in a March 2022 post, “I’m not sure where all the years went, and I’m not sure I can even gather my thoughts on those 12 years and put them into a post (maybe I’ll save it for a book), but I will say this much — I am blessed to have so many amazing memories.”

Wahlberg also praised the rest of the “Blue Bloods” cast for their work and dedication over the years. “I’m so thankful for every single one of them, and I’m so thankful to the viewers who have allowed us to become part of your lives for all these years. Thank you.”

Will Estes Talks About the Lessons He’s Learned From His ‘Blue Bloods’ Co-Star Donnie Wahlberg

While speaking to Looper in November 2021, Will Estes revealed more details about the lessons he has learned from his “Blue Bloods” co-star, Donnie Wahlberg. “Donnie [with his fans] is something that I’ve never seen or experienced before. He just completely engages with people. It’s really incredible. I almost didn’t know you could do that before I saw Donnie do it. But, you know, he’ll go out and talk to people and he’s friends with them and he’s one of the most engaging people I’ve ever seen with fans.”

Estes then speaks about how devoted Wahlberg’s fans truly are. “They’ll show up at the crack o dawn, in a crowd, and wait half a day, a full day, just to see him and say hi.”

Estes also revealed what it’s like to work with Wahlberg on the “Blue Bloods” set. “With Donnie, we laugh constantly between takes. We’re always making jokes, and even when we’ve got a long day, we’re always having fun and up to some antics one way or the other. It’s probably as much fun as I’ve ever had as an actor. It’s always a blast working with Donnie.”

“Blue Bloods” airs on Fridays at 10 p.m. through the CBS Network. It is also available to stream live and on-demand through the Paramount+ app.