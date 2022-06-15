‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg’s Wife Is ‘In Love’ With Carrie Underwood’s New Album

“Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg likely listened to a lot of Carrie Underwood this weekend as his wife Jenny McCarthy praised the country singer’s latest album.

Carrie Underwood released her latest country album, “Denim & Rhinestones,” on Friday, June 10. It’s already gotten rave reviews, including from the wife of Donnie Wahlberg. Jenny McCarthy took to Twitter earlier today to spread the news about Underwood’s albums and encourage fans to listen.

“Have you guys listened to @carrieunderwood’s songs on her new album #DenimAndRhinestones ? I’m freaking in LOVE!!!” McCarthy captioned the post. “Here’s a link to listen to some. Tell me your favorite. Ghost Story gave me the chills. She’s so damn good.”

Later, Underwood herself reposted McCarthy’s message and wrote, “Thanks, girl! [Love] ya!”

Donnie Wahlberg Celebrates Rating Success of ‘Blue Bloods’

“Blue Bloods” Season 12 wrapped up last month, and now the numbers are in for some key records and ratings. It turns out that the show performed pretty well for the 2021-2022 season, and Donnie Wahlberg wanted to celebrate that with fans.

Wahlberg took to his Instagram Stories last week to share some incredible stats with his fans. “Blue Bloods had 9,782 views (in thousands). This made the hit series the 8th overall show in the 2021-2022 broadcast season lineup,” Wahlberg said in the post.

He continued, “8th overall and 4th most-watched script show on all of TV? Wow! Thank you, Blockhead Family. Season 13 here we come.”

We can’t wait to see what Season 13 has in store, especially for Donnie Wahlberg and his character. Danny Reagan ended Season 12 by working together with his partner, Maria Baez, but also his brother Jamie and nephew Joe Hill.

We’ve seen Joe show up sporadically throughout this season of “Blue Bloods,” and it’s causing us to wonder if this will be a regular occurrence in Season 13. Will he join up with Danny or Jamie more often? Become a closer member of the family? This could be an interesting arc for the Reagan brothers as they try to help Joe integrate with the family.

Meanwhile, Erin reveals that she’s officially running for DA next season, which will have huge consequences on the Reagan family. Bridget Moynahan’s character already butts heads enough with Donnie Wahlberg’s, but how much will that increase when she’s in charge?

In a family of almost exclusively cops, Erin’s the only one (aside from Danny’s) son to not take on the blue uniform. Will this move only ostracize her more from the family, or draw them closer together as they try to support her?

We don’t yet know when “Blue Bloods” Season 13 will air on CBS. But stay tuned for more updates on the Reagan family in the next few months as filming starts soon.