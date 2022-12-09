‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg and Wife Jenny McCarthy ‘Bare it All’ in New Campaign

When it comes to promoting a new beauty brand, Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg and his wife, Jenny McCarthy, got in the buff. McCarthy and Wahlberg both appear naked for McCarthy’s Formless Beauty brand. It’s a cosmetic company that is releasing a nude collection of lip glosses.

“It was fun to bare it all with my husband for this shoot,” McCarthy told PEOPLE magazine. “I definitely have a thing for chestnuts roasting and large packages adorned with red ribbons.” Donnie Wahlberg said that he was happy to be a part of the photo shoot while the actor and musician was “in shape.”

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Was ‘In Shape’ For Photo Shoot

“I love having fun with Jenny, and she asked me right before ‘in-shape New Kids Donnie’ became a ‘doughnut-eating Blue Bloods Donnie,’ so the timing was perfect,” Wahlberg said. McCarthy did announce the launch of her cosmetics brand in 2021. This latest collection of lip glosses builds upon the initial release of three shades in 2021 and two others earlier this year, Fox News reports.

Donnie Wahlberg, who is the founding member of New Kids on the Block, met the Masked Singer panelist while playing a game of truth or dare years before they married in 2014. Back in January 2021, Wahlberg discussed his and McCarthy’s bond to Fox News Digital. He shared that the two approach their marriage the same way they do their work.

“That’s how we are. We just always reference each other. And I appreciate what you said about us being a successful couple, especially in Hollywood, but we don’t think of ourselves as a Hollywood couple,” Wahlberg said. Then, he would expound on his point.

“We don’t live in Hollywood,” Wahlberg said. “You know, we don’t really think we’re Hollywood. We just think we’re real people. I mean, I grew up… we both grew up really poor Irish Catholics – her in the Midwest, me on the East Coast. We live in the Midwest. Her family is still there, my family’s still there on the East Coast. And, you know, Hollywood is just where we have to go to work sometimes.”

Wahlberg added, “I don’t think we think of ourselves as Hollywood or part of Hollywood in the traditional sense. I think we’re just entertainers who entertain. And it’s one of the reasons we live in the Midwest, you know. We made a commitment to be together for the rest of our lives and to raise our kids in a very… in an environment like we grew up in. And that’s not really Hollywood.”