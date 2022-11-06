‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Absolutely Lost It Over This ‘Flirty’ Moment Between Danny and Baez

What do we have here Blue Bloods fans when it comes to some real energy between Danny Reagan and Maria Baez? A scene from a recent episode was shared on the show’s official Instagram account. In it, both characters share great insight and wisdom with one another. Well, they get right down and flirty. Both characters get words toward one another about how they are dressed up.

But the fans had the final say here, according to Country Living. One of them wrote in the comments section, “Flirting more like …” with an eye-winking emoji. Another one wrote, “Those aren’t words of affirmation, those are flirting words!” This fan said, “Honestly, I didn’t want Daez to be a thing but now I hope they’re endgame. I love the idea of them raising little Elena together and they have such great chemistry.” And this fan wrote, “the caption should be ‘danny and baez flirting for 20 seconds'”.

‘Blue Bloods’ Showrunner Talks About Possibility Of Connection Between Danny, Baez

It should be noted how much actors Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez bring to their portrayals of Danny and Baez. They genuinely seem to enjoy playing off one another. And their work on the mean streets of New York is always worth taking note of on the show. Should we expect to see these two getting together anytime soon? Showrunner Kevin Wade happened to talk about that possibility with TV Insider.

“We recognize it and certainly the actors like each other, in front of the camera and between setups,” Wade said. “I’m gonna use Sam and Diane from Cheers and really age myself here, but once it happens, there’s nowhere to go. There really aren’t stories in happy couples and there are definitely not stories in police detectives on the job having a personal relationship with their partner.”

Blue Bloods has a lot of potential romantic interest on the show. Erin Reagan, played by Bridget Moynahan, pops up sometimes with her former husband Jack Boyle, played by Peter Hermann. There’s some chemistry between them and that shows up when Jack shows up. But the show has a lot of great storylines that keep it very, very busy. The show airs on Friday nights on CBS at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central. Tom Selleck stars as NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan, and even fans want to see Frank have a little romance, too. But we are going to be keeping our eyes on Danny and Baez going forward.