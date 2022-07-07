blue-bloods-fans-are-loving-this-bridget-moynahan-throwback

“Blue Bloods” star Bridget Moynahan always looks stunning on screen, no matter if she’s dressed for work at the D.A.’s office or for a casual meal with the rest of the Reagans.

Moynahan’s character, Erin, never looks less than her best on “Blue Bloods.” Turns out that’s a trait that she shares with Moynahan, who used to model and still does to this day.

She recently posted a throwback photo of a shoot in 2016. Even with six years gone by, it looks like the “Blue Bloods” star hasn’t aged a day. See the photo for yourself below.

Fans immediately took to the comments to compliment the gorgeous star.

“You look stunning!” one fan wrote. “Absolutely beautiful,” another person said. “Okay gorgeous,” a different fan commented. Someone else said, “It doesn’t look as if you’ve changed a bit.”

Major Character to Return to ‘Blue Bloods’ in Season 13

Moynahan and the rest of the cast start filming “Blue Bloods” Season 13 at the end of the month. The show comes back to CBS on October 7, which is exactly three months away.

Luckily, we have some behind-the-scenes knowledge to tide us over until then. Siobhan Byrne O’Connor, one of the show’s writers, posted a photo of the premiere episode script on Instagram earlier this week.

O’Connor captioned the post, “Season 13! Episode 1 — ‘Keeping the Faith’ is coming up. Stay tuned… #Bluebloods.”

It’s exciting to see an episode title attached to the premiere already. And while we’re not sure how it will relate to the show, O’Connor did reveal the inspiration for the title. “It’s a nod to our audience who have done just that for 12 seasons and counting,” she replied to one fan’s comment.

O’Connor was very forthcoming with fans in the comment, giving them key tidbits about certain characters who will make return appearances. Joe Hill, for one, will appear in “Blue Bloods” Season 13 Episode 1. When one fan asked about more “Erin & Jack” scenes this season, O’Connor replied, “Jack will be in this episode.”

For fans who don’t remember, Jack Boyle, played by Peter Hermann, is Erin’s ex-husband and the father of her daughter, Nicky.

We haven’t seen Jack since Season 11 when he appeared in an episode titled “Happy Days,” per CinemaBlend. At the time, he was trying to help a client that Erin was prosecuting. Not exactly great ground for the ex-couple.

It’ll be interesting to see how Jack plays into “Keeping the Faith” when it debuts this fall. Maybe he’ll sit down with the family during one of their infamous dinner scenes. Or maybe the episode revolves around Nicky, played by Sami Gayle, who we haven’t seen in a hot second either.

Stay tuned for more “Blue Bloods” updates.