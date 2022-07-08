‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Can’t Believe This Black & White Bridget Moynahan Throwback

For Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan, she has been busy over the past couple of days offering fans throwback photos to some work. Moynahan, beyond being a solid actress, has spent some of her own career as a model. The Erin Reagan actress, yet again, offered up a sweet photo of herself. This one was taken by photographer Melanie Dunea, whom Moynahan offers a shoutout to in the post she made on Twitter. Why not admire her in this photo?

Her fans also were taking time to offer up their words of admiration, too. Words like stunning and gorgeous filled up the comments thread pretty quickly. We don’t know if Moynahan will share other snaps from her photoshoots. But they do give fans a look back at her other work while also being on the CBS police drama.

Bridget Moynahan’s Character on ‘Blue Bloods’ Is Running for DA Job

Could you imagine seeing Erin dress like this while running for district attorney? Yeah, don’t expect it. After a bunch of back-and-forth chatter inside herself, we are going to see Erin Reagan in an election race. She had a moment last season where she thought about it, but didn’t move forward. Erin even pulled out a placard that was all set for her election run. It was tucked underneath her dinner plate at the Reagan house.

It’s a hard call to make about getting in a position to seek higher office. But she hasn’t been happy with the current DA so why not take over for her? Sounds reasonable. Plus, this storyline will be getting some major-league attention this coming season. Moynahan has been around since the show’s first season. There are moments when she’s dealing with different crises. But she does have some help thanks to Anthony Abetemarco, played by Steve Schirripa. He’s pretty good at getting some key things that Erin might need when working on a case.

Of course, the family element remains a big part of Blue Bloods. Moynahan has had plenty of scenes at the dinner table opposite Frank Reagan, played by Tom Selleck. They work well together. Expect Frank to offer his support when Erin is running for office. What about her brother Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg? He, too, will want her to succeed. This family is a tight-knit group of people. Danny has been known to seek some help on cases from Erin. That has caused conflict. But Erin has helped her brother out at times. That dynamic might change if or when she becomes the new DA. Talk about a changing of the guard here. She’s one tough person and has weathered storms in her life.