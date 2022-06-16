‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Can’t Decide on What They Want for Danny and Baez

For those who watch Blue Bloods regularly, then you know that having Danny Reagan in a relationship is always big news. The news, of course, is that he’s not in one. Some fans have been pushing for Danny, played by Donnie Wahlberg, to get together with his partner on the beat, Maria Baez. Actress Marisa Ramirez plays Baez in the CBS police drama. There are those avid viewers who want them together; others may have different ideas. Well, they really cannot decide what they want for this possible future power couple.

A thread on Reddit discusses this possibility with the lead post, among other things, saying, that this person wants “Baetz [spl Baez] and Danny getting together be it a Daetz or Banny.” Another fan puts it this way: “No danny and baez getting together.” OK, see, some want it one way and others just say no. This Redditor offers up an opinion: “I don’t think Danny will ever find someone else. I don’t think he can get passed Linda tbh”. Linda, his wife, died in a helicopter between seasons a while back. Actress Amy Carlson played Linda on Blue Bloods, but she’s not part of the crew anymore. Well, this fan puts things matter-of-factly about the possible Danny-Baez partnership, “No on Danny and Baez.”

Showrunner Kevin Wade of ‘Blue Bloods’ Offers Insight About Danny-Baez Relationship

Showrunner Kevin Wade shed some light on this happening in an interview with TV Insider. He starts out by making a reference to another famed sitcom couple from the world of TV. “I’m gonna use Sam and Diane from Cheers and really age myself here, but once it happens, there’s nowhere to go,” he said. “There really aren’t stories in happy couples and there are definitely not stories in police detectives on the job having a personal relationship with their partner.”

Just watching how Danny and Baez interact is fun and good. They have their moments while being on a case. Still, both of them seem to work well together. You never know what will take place as they get busy with an investigation. Meanwhile, Wahlberg and Ramirez do seem to have a little chemistry between them. Nope, don’t get any funny ideas about romance happening. It looks like someone else will have to pick up that mantle and woo Danny off of his feet.

Wahlberg has been around since Day One and apparently loves working with Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, and others. Yet the actor-musician knows how to bring his best to any scene. Danny Reagan can be a bit of a hothead when it comes to work or even family. Imagine him having to settle down around a romantic partner. That might be worth watching on the show.