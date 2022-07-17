‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Can’t Decide If These Two Characters Should Start a Relationship

Among TV‘s collection of police procedurals, Blue Bloods ranks high as a fan favorite. The show’s crimes and investigations serve as the foundation of the CBS show, however, it’s the professional and romantic partnerships that keep fans coming back every season. For example, before Jamie Reagan and Eddie Janko were wed in season nine, they worked together professionally, solving crimes on New York’s city streets. After developing a romantic connection, however, writers added depth to the characters. Their marriage provided opportunities for brand new storylines.

Meanwhile, one character that has struggled hardcore in the romance department is Donnie Wahlberg‘s beloved character Danny Reagan. As we wait for season 13 to kick off this October, fans are trying to decide whether or not he and his current partner, Maria Baez, should ignite a romantic relationship of their own.

While on the force as a detective, Danny Reagan has had six partners in what will soon be 13 seasons. Previously, fans revealed that his current partner, Baez, is one of their top favorites. But is the duo relationship material? See what Reddit had to say below.

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Are Divided on a Danny/Baez Relationship

Kicking off the discussion about Blue Bloods‘ potential next relationship, one fan wrote, “I think they should give a relationship a go. They are detectives, not patrol. They don’t spend all day in a car on the road.”

Meanwhile, other Blue Bloods fans shared different thoughts.

“For the love of God, please stop with this!!” a second contributor wrote. “They are professional partners, and yes, they’re good friends, but they should NOT be anything more.”

The fired-up fan reasoned that if writers were to romantically partner up Baez and Danny, then it would feel lazy and repetitive given the romance between Eddie and Jamie. They further felt another of Danny’s partners had better chemistry with the Blue Bloods character.

Donnie Wahlberg Dishes on His Character’s Potential Relationship

According to Looper, Blue Bloods fans haven’t been the only ones to speak out about Danny and Baez’s relationship status. Donnie Wahlberg, who actually plays Danny, previously said during an interview, “Will Estes (Jamie) plays my younger brother on the show, and Vanessa Ray plays his now-wife. They started as partners and the minute they got together and got married, they don’t have scenes anymore.”

Wahlberg further reasoned, “if [Danny and Baez] start a relationship, we won’t have scenes together and then I’ll miss my friend.”

Baez actress Marisa Ramirez further emphasized, “I don’t want to be here if I don’t have scenes with [Donnie Wahlberg].”

On top of the actors’ statements, Blue Bloods showrunner Kevin Wade further crushed any hopes for a Danny/Baez romance. In the same interview, he stated, “once [the relationship] happens, there’s nowhere to go.”