‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Convinced Reagan Family Member Is Set for Big Promotion in Season 13

“Blue Bloods,” CBS’ hit procedural drama, may have ended last month, but that hasn’t kept fans from theorizing about the upcoming 13th season. As a result, viewers are speculating that the newest installment of the show could see another promotion for a member of the Reagan family.

The hit show follows the lives of the Reagan family, with patriarch Frank Reagan, played by Tom Selleck, leading the pack. Although the show mainly follows their professional lives in the police force, viewers get to see their family values come into play.

As we often see, Frank takes pride in his children following in his footsteps in law enforcement. Each of the Reagan children works in various fields of the police force.

His daughter, Erin Reagan, played by Bridget Moynahan, became the assistant district attorney. Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg, was an NYPD detective, while Jamie was an NYPD sergeant.

Speaking of Jamie, he entered the police academy after choosing to give up a career in law. As the series has progressed, we’ve watched Jamie as he’s climbed the ranks. However, Jamie was a police officer for an extended time since there wasn’t an officer willing to recruit him to become a detective.

Yet, Jamie proved he was capable of the job as he led investigations similar to a detective on many occasions. Finally, he was promoted in Season 9 after secretly taking the sergeant test and getting a stellar score.

How Erin’s new promotion could benefit Jamie on ‘Blue Bloods’

Now, fans anxiously await the return of the Reagans to see what’s next for the family. Many viewers have expressed their belief that Jamie will get another promotion, per Express. Some even speculate that he’ll land the position of Captain.

In Season 12, viewers saw his tense side emerge when he got the required results as Sergeant. As a habitual rule follower with upstanding morals, he tended to get on the nerves of those around him. For instance, he sometimes bugged his wife, Eddie Janko-Reagan, who also worked alongside him.

While “Blue Bloods” fans will have to see what Season 13 will hold for Jamie, it was confirmed his sister would become the new DA. Despite struggling to decide, she revealed the news during the weekly dinner.

After Frank had a dispute with the current District Attorney, Erin went ahead with the career change.

The move came after the former DA, Kimberly, was determined not to prosecute non-violent criminals. This move threatened to dismantle Frank’s job as police commissioner. After Erin’s announcement, Frank showed his pride and was pleased with her decision.

Hopefully, with Erin’s new promotion, the new season will mark a new era for Jamie’s career. As of now, a premiere date for season 13 has yet to be revealed. As a result, fans will have to stay tuned to see if Jamie will finally move up the ranks.