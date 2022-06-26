‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Debate the ‘Best Standalone Episode’ of the Series So Far

Now approaching its 13th season, Blue Bloods has produced some truly incredible stories over the years. After more than a decade of nail-biting action and captivating family drama, NYC Police Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) and his family are beloved by fans around the world.

Blue Bloods has a current episode count of 254 with more added every year. And though all of them are considered important pieces to the overall puzzle, some are more popular than others among fans. In a recent Reddit thread, fans discussed their all-time favorites. Specifically, episodes that don’t require “any other episode to understand. Not a finale or a lead-up to one.”

The thread’s creator already had an episode in mind. To them, the best standalone episode is Season 5, Episode 16, entitled “In the Box”. In the episode, a distressed man enters the precinct and holds Baez at gunpoint, demanding the restraining order keeping him from his wife and daughter be lifted.

Another fan pointed to Season 5 as well. For them, however, Episode 5 is the one that stands out. In the episode, “Loose Lips,” Eddie is kidnapped by a suspect. Danny, Maria, and Jamie then spring into action to save her.

A third user praised an episode further back in the series as the best. For them, Season 2, Episode 19, “Some Kind of Hero,” is the clear answer. This episode features Jamie saving a baby from a burning building, jeopardizing his own career in the process.

‘Blue Bloods’ Showrunner Hints at Major Season 13 Storylines

Season 13 of Blue Bloods is set to premiere later this year and promises just as many thrilling storylines as those before it. Ahead of the Season 12 finale, Executive Producer Kevin Wade sat down with Deadline to discuss recent stories in the show as well as those ahead.

According to Wade, Season 13 is going to be huge for Erin Reagan, the only member of the Reagan family outside of the police force. Though she still works in law enforcement, Erin is an Assistant District Attorney. The next batch of episodes, however, will see her working toward the next step in her career.

“We have played her under four or five DAs,” Wade explained. “With whom she often clashed over principles as well as over ways and means. So, for her character, the choice seemed to be: if you think you can do the job, then ask for it, otherwise, sit back down. Time’s come for her to ask for it by announcing she’s running for the office.”

“A Season 13 would have two tracks for Erin,” he continued. “Doing the job she has, and challenging herself and being challenged about her fitness for the job she wants. And what she’s willing, and not willing, to do in order to get it. So plenty of horse-trading, soul-searching, and disruption with the powers that be, her partner Anthony, and especially her family.”