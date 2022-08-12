‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Don’t Know How to Feel About This ‘Sopranos’ Star’s Character

Fans of the hit CBS TV drama series Blue Bloods are some of the most dedicated out there. The series, which centers around one prominent law enforcement family brings us a wide variety of characters, no doubt. And these various characters often give the series a new outlook. These outlooks are important for a drama series like Blue Bloods. Especially since many of the topics addressed in the series tend to err on the controversial side.

Blue Bloods Highlights A Variety Of Perspectives

When focusing on the law enforcement and legal side of New York City it’s important for the Blue Bloods showrunners that different positions and perspectives are explored. Among these characters is Lorraine Bracco’s, Margaret Dutton. Dutton is the New York City mayor who is often going toe-to-toe with Tom Selleck’s Police Commissioner character, Frank Reagan.

In fact, these stand-offs started with the former Sopranos star’s first appearance on the hit series. This came as she threatened to end Frank Reagan’s career as the NYC police commissioner. However, the police commissioner team soon discovered that she had no power to do so. But, this showdown certainly did not make for a great introduction for the character. And, fans have since made their feelings very clear.

Fans Of The Hit CBS Series Have Some Big Opinions About One Character

Some recent fan comments on a recent Blue Bloods Reddit post note that even after just five episodes, Bracco’s Margaret Dutton has become one of the most disliked characters in the series. One fan says that Dutton is “[c]reating unnecessary problems by talking about everything she doesn’t know.”

The Redditor goes on to say that Bracco’s character is “Always [stepping] on the NYPD’s toes before they can figure out what actually happened.” Another fan is quick to agree, noting that she represents “those people who have power but don’t know how to use it.”

This Redditor goes on to note that the character “always put her foot in her mouth when talking to the press, adding that “[p]eople like her want to make a change but don’t have all the facts first.”

Was Margaret Dutton’s Position Just Majory Misunderstood?

Another Blue Bloods fan, however, notes that it was likely more the way the character was written that made her so unlikeable. Not the character herself.

“I think it’s the writing more than the character per se,” the commenter notes.

“This show is one that adopts the lens (and thus sides with/adopts) the perspective of law enforcement,” the Blue Bloods fan continues. “and the show really hasn’t done a good job at creating strong characters who can legitimately engage with that perspective who aren’t in law enforcement.”