‘Blue Bloods’ Fans in a Frenzy After Fan-Favorite Character’s Return Confirmed

Blue Bloods fans have a right to get excited about this Friday night’s new episode after the winter hiatus. While just getting the show back on the air on CBS might be enough, there are some other points to note. One is the fact that star Bridget Moynahan directs this new episode. But a character that fans seem to love also returns.

Who could that be? None other than Will Hochman, who plays Joe Hill on the show. The episode is titled Nothing Sacred. Fans who follow the show know that Hochman has appeared in just 13 of the show’s 264 episodes. In Friday’s episode, Joe, the grandson of Frank Reagan, played by Tom Selleck, comes back after the memory of his father Joe gets insulted.

‘Blue Bloods’ Brings Back Will Hochman To Play Joe Hill In Episode

Let’s take a look at the synopsis for this episode: “Reagan family tensions run high when Frank and his grandson, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), contend with a grievous insult to the memory of Joe’s father, Joe Reagan. Also, Erin (Bridget Moynahan) and Henry (Len Cariou) work together to bust an over-the-phone scammer targeting the elderly.

“Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) intervenes in an undercover assignment led by his spiraling former partner, and Eddie’s (Vanessa Ray) captain takes a suspicious interest in her efforts to locate a stolen puppy.”

Fans, Actor Express Their Happiness Over New Episode Coming To CBS

If the synopsis isn’t enough to get fans riled up, then the Blue Bloods official Instagram account shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the episode that confirmed Hochman’s return, Express reports. In the photo, Hochman stands next to Moynahan, who is in deep conversation with Selleck. The photo was shared just before Christmas.

Fans were excited about this turn of events. Even Hochman himself headed over to the Instagram post and tested the fans: “See you fine folks next year!” But fans headed to the comments section with some thoughts from themselves. One of them, @gilliewillietrinigranny, wrote, “Best show ever. Thanks for bringing JOE HILL back.” Another fan, @debren58, wrote, “Bring Joe back in more Episodes.”

Needless to say, it didn’t take long for fans to share their joy at seeing Hochman back in the action, with some calling for him to appear in many more episodes. “Why is joe not a permanent character, we love him!!!!”

“Adds some new life to BlueBloods not that it needs it but the SundayDinnerTable seems empty.” Blue Bloods viewer @clairedelune555 concurred: “Yes!!!! Praying for more Joe and definitely some resolution after that conversation between him and Erin on the basketball court!”