‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Have Huge Predictions for Season 13

Since 2010, Blue Bloods has produced twelve successful, action-packed seasons. And in October of this year, a 13th will be added to the thrilling catalog. Though the next batch of episodes is still several months away, fans are already eagerly awaiting the continuation of the Reagans’ story.

In a recent Reddit thread, Blue Bloods fans discussed what they predicted for the coming season, and there were a few common items on the lists. Of course, many fans agree that Erin Reagan’s District Attorney campaign will serve as a major storyline for the season. Considering where Season 12 left off and Executive Producer Kevin Wade’s own comments, Erin’s next steps in her career will be a focal point for Season 13.

Another common prediction (and hope) among fans was that Jamie Reagan and his wife Eddie will have a baby. Now, Will Estes, the actor behind Jamie, has said that he believes both Jamie and Eddie are ready for a child and that they could handle the added stress, despite their already hectic lives.

The only problem is that fans also predict a promotion for Eddie, as she expressed a desire for one in Season 12. If Eddie was promoted from police officer to sergeant, it could throw a wrench in the couple’s family planning. As one fan said, “I’m hoping Jamie and Eddie will have a baby or adopt one. But I don’t think it’s likely, because Eddie would probably have to be confined to desk duty.”

The last common thread is an addition to the force from the youngest generation of Reagans. Though Daniel and Linda Reagan’s sons were small children when the series premiered, they’re now adults and could potentially follow in their family’s footsteps.

‘Blue Bloods’ EP Teases Major Storyline for Erin Reagan

It appears at least one fan prediction will come true in Season 13, as Blue Bloods showrunner Kevin Wade hinted at Erin’s coming DA campaign in a recent interview with Deadline. As the EP explained, Season 13 is the perfect time for this story.

“We have played her under four or five DAs,” Wade said. “With whom she often clashed over principles as well as over ways and means. So, for her character, the choice seemed to be: if you think you can do the job, then ask for it. Otherwise, sit back down. Time’s come for her to ask for it by announcing she’s running for the office.”

As for how it will play out in the coming episodes, Blue Bloods writers have plenty to work with. “Season 13 would have two tracks for Erin,” Wade explained. “Doing the job she has, and challenging herself and being challenged about her fitness for the job she wants. And what she’s willing, and not willing, to do in order to get it.”

“So, plenty of horse-trading, soul-searching, and disruption with the powers that be, her partner Anthony, and especially her family.”