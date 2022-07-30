‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Are Heated Over This Character That ‘Makes Their Blood Boil’

The crime drama Blue Bloods has enjoyed 12 successful years on air and will begin its 13th in the fall. As Tom Selleck once explained, the series has the three ingredients every show needs to have a shot at becoming a hit: great actors, great characters, and good writing.

From fan-favorite Police Commissioner Frank Reagan (Selleck) to hardworking Bureau Chief Erin Reagan to lovable golden boy Jamie Reagan, Blue Bloods (and the Reagan family) has no shortage of beloved characters. There’s one character, however, who’s both the most loved and the most hated, depending on who you ask.

Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg), Frank’s eldest child, is perhaps the most polarizing character on the show. Though he has more than a few ardent fans, Danny has also been known to draw the ire of the fanbase with his questionable approach to detective work.

Danny is an undeniably talented and effective member of the NYPD, but he’s a bit of an anti-hero. Like Clint Eastwood‘s “Dirty” Harry Callahan and Chicago PD‘s Hank Voight, Danny Reagan takes a “by any means necessary” approach to police work.

This can (and often does) involve Danny using violence in his questioning and apprehension of New York’s most despicable criminals. And while some fans accept this moral ambiguity as par for the course for a police procedural, others find it abrasive.

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Debate Danny Reagan

In a recent Reddit thread, one fan expressed their most controversial Blue Bloods opinion: they hate Danny Reagan. “He’s always the hero,” they fumed. “Always the one to solve cases, although he has fantastic partners, and the story is ALWAYS revolving around Danny. It doesn’t make any sense and it’s annoying.”

They also added that they “hoped to see him working on his anger issues more,” but saw no such thing in the first four seasons.

Some fans agreed with the original poster’s assessment. “I hate how he never really faced any consequences for his earlier violations of civil liberties,” one fan wrote. “And the fact that he literally states that he wants cops to be allowed to do whatever they want without anyone questioning them (which frankly sounds like dictatorship…).”

Other fans warned the thread’s creator that if they disliked Danny, Blue Bloods might not be the show for them. “If you hate Danny that much, you probably should just quit and move on to another show,” one fan advised.

Meanwhile, many fans fell somewhere in between. “Well, Danny is billed as the best detective in the NYPD,” a torn fan wrote. “What drives me crazy is him just rushing off. There [are] times in which he could’ve caught the perp if he’d just waited for his partner or for backup.”