‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Are Hoping for the Addition of a New ‘Character’

There are a lot of characters on Blue Bloods for fans to watch and ridicule. Some, though, are hoping a new “character” joins the fray. Let’s take a step back, though. You have a wise, old soul in Henry Reagan. You have some young officers like Danny Reagan and Maria Baez on the show. Toss in an assistant district attorney in Erin Reagan. What in the world is this show missing character-wise?

One ‘Blue Bloods’ Viewer Believes Adding Four-Legged Character Can Help Show

We turn our attention to a thread on Reddit that will enlighten all of us on a new “character.” “I think they need a new cast member,” a fan writes. “Henry and Frank need a dog. Maybe a retired police dog. I am thinking [like] a Labrador Retriever or Bloodhound. Why? Because I think that it will make them appear more personable. Frank is too much about the job and after 12 seasons they need to develop his personality a little. Right now, I think Frank is just a tad stuffy. Comments?”

Another Redditor writes, “That would be interesting and funny at the same time meaning both of them talking to the dog.” It leads to the original poster replying, “Maybe the dog could be the arbitrator/go-between when they are arguing. Instead of talking to each other while arguing, they could talk to the dog within earshot of the other person.”

Maybe The Romantic Side Of Life Needs To Be A Part Of The Cast

This Blue Bloods fan, though, has a more romantic spin on having a new character appear in the CBS police drama. “As much as I like the idea of a dog, I’d like to see Frank and Henry both get girlfriends,” the Redditor writes. “I think the writers play up too much of their devotion to their wives, long after they’ve left this mortal plane. I can see some interesting byplay at the Sunday dinner table with the addition of two women.” Another reply also focuses on the romance side, too. “In earlier seasons, they’ve had Frank go on dates and have secret lovers. I’d like to see something like that again! He seemed happy”.

Wait a minute. There is a dog on Blue Bloods? This fan raises a good point. “They already have a dog on the show: Jamko, the dog at Jamie and Eddie’s precinct (named after their ship name),” the fan writes. “Really, they’d just need to give Jamko more screen time, and I think most fans would like that!” The original poster replies: “Was that season 10 or 11? Anyway, that is the only episode that the dog appears [in]. I don’t recall ever hearing it mentioned since then.”