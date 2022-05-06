‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Were Hoping for Some New Kids on the Block During One Season 12 Scene

“Blue Bloods” had a golden opportunity to satisfy Donnie Wahlberg fans and poke at the actor back at the beginning of Season 12. But they chose a different route that left some fans disappointed and others pleased.

If fans will think back, “Blue Bloods” Season 12 Episode 1, “Hate is Hate,” ended on a memorable note. Danny Reagan (Wahlberg) met up with Maggie Gibson (Callie Thorne) for a date/hangout at a karaoke bar. Eventually, she persuades him to get up on stage, where he starts rocking out to “Start Me Up” by The Rolling Stones. And we see him sing for about two seconds before the credits roll.

According to Looper, many fans wanted Danny to get up and sing a New Kids on the Block song. It would’ve been an absolutely hilarious, meta moment because Wahlberg is the frontman for the boy band.

But it wasn’t meant to be. And while some fans, like this Reddit user, were disappointed, others were happy that the “Blue Bloods” Season 12 scene didn’t become cheesy.

“When Danny was at the karaoke bar, did anyone else want him to sing some NKOTB? I thought that would have been awesome!” the original poster wrote in the Reddit post.

Another fan chimed in and said, “I knew it wouldn’t happen but would have been great if he did.”

Someone else wrote, “It would have been a bit cliche. And I’m sure they deliberately avoided it for that reason.”

“I thought we’d get to hear him sing SOMETHING, but 2 words in and it cut to credits,” a different user commented.

Someone else brought up Donnie Wahlberg’s brother, Mark Wahlberg, and his singing career. “I wanted Good Vibrations from Markie Mark,” the fan said, referencing Mark Wahlberg’s huge hit from 1991.

Either way, at least we got a little glimpse of Donnie Wahlberg singing on “Blue Bloods,” which fans have been clamoring for for years.

Ahead of Season 12 Episode, ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Sends Out Encouraging Tweet

When you sit down to watch “Blue Bloods” Season 12, you see Donnie Wahlberg play a gruff, slightly cynical character in Danny Reagan. But in real life, Wahlberg is a bundle of joy who wants to spread positivity wherever he goes.

Earlier this week, Wahlberg took to Twitter to share that positivity with fans. He posted a selfie that looks like it was taken in an airplane. Along with the selfie, Wahlberg shared a sweet and encouraging message with fans.

“Dearest Blockheads, Love yourself so much that you’re an irresistible ball of love. So much that anyone who meets you has no choice but to love you too, and if they don’t, then love yourself enough to love them anyway. As always your man, Donald.”

Hopefully, the Blockheads, or fans of New Kids on the Block, take these words to heart his weekend.