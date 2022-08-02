‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Predict Major Change for Eddie Reagan in Season 13

Some fans of the hit CBS police procedural drama TV series Blue Bloods are starting to come up with theories for the show’s upcoming season. Particularly the changes we will see in some of our favorite characters as we head into the drama’s 13th season.

“Hopefully next season they will do something different with both Eddie and Maria,” one Redditor writes in a recent post.

“With Eddie, I hope they can stop it with all the drama with her and Jamie,” notes one of the comments regarding the upcoming season 13 of Blue Bloods.

“[A]nd also let her become a detective for the SVU,” the Blue Bloods fan continues, adding that this would be the SVU in this CBS drama’s universe. Not the SVU that exists in the Law and Order universe. Furthermore, the fan notes that the big storyline evolving for Marisa Ramirez’s character, Maria Baez, could be the perfect way for this to happen.

Could Maria Baez’s Major Life Change Help One Blue Bloods Officer Move Up The Ranks?

As the 12th season of the popular series came to an end, Baez finally takes a step towards adopting a baby. A major life change that could mean her current post on the NYPD may need someone to step in (Eddie) while Baez adjusts to this major life change.

“Will Baez give her some time to shine,” asks the Redditor in the Blue Bloods thread discussing Eddie Janko’s (Vanessa Ray) options. If this happens, the fan says, it’s likely that Eddie Janko would then be able to start moving up in rank. All while Baez adjusts to her new role as a mom.

Will Fans See Eddie Janko Continue On The SVU Team Even After Her Cover Was Blown?

Eddie is married to her longtime sweetheart and fellow law enforcement officer, Jamie Reagan (Will Estes). And, she currently serves as a New York City police officer. But, a simple promotion could bring a bevy of new cases to the longtime Blue Bloods player. Furthermore, a promotion would put Eddie on many of the same cases as her Reagan in-laws. Including Donnie Wahlberg’s character, Danny Reagan.

Last season, Eddie Janko did get a taste of what it’s like working in the Blue Bloods SVU. This happened when she stepped in on an undercover assignment. However, Eddie’s cover was eventually blown, resulting in her reassignment away from the case.

Additionally, Vanessa Ray’s Blue Bloods character has expressed interest in moving up the ranks to sergeant. A position Eddie’s husband currently holds. This would certainly aid in furthering the storylines involving the popular primetime CBS drama series. Maybe we will be seeing sergeant Janko this fall!

The 13th season of Blue Bloods premieres Friday, October 10 on CBS.