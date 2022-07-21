‘Blue Bloods’ Fans React to Bridget Moynahan’s New Season 13 Photo Tweet

Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan took to Twitter to reveal a Season 13-centric selfie.

“Guess who is ready for #bluebloods#season13?” she wrote in her caption. She included the hashtags “#erinreagan #dayone @CBS @BlueBloods_CBS.”

Fans quickly replied to Moynahan’s tweet. “Can’t wait! one fan wrote. Another said, “Hello ms DA.” Another fan talked about the irony of the timing of her selfie, writing, “haha I was just watching reruns.”

Another fan wrote, “Can’t wait! Keep up the great work on the show.” A final user tweeted “Erin’s not the only one ready for Season 13!”

Erin's not the only one ready for season 13! — Melanie Smith (@kinoflo6) July 20, 2022

Bridget Moynahan also posted the same photo to Instagram. Fans reacted to the snap there, as well.

“CANNOT WAIT!” one fan wrote on Instagram. “You do good work girl! We are watching reruns for the third time. Can’t wait to see lucky season 13!”

Another fan weighed in writing, “I haven’t missed any shows, and watching all of the shows over and over love-em. I’m a true ‘Blue Blood’ fan here in Australia… Looking forward to seeing more and all I can get.”

Bridget Moynahan’s Acting Career

Moynahan is best known for her role as Erin Reagan in the police drama Blue Bloods. After she graduated from Longmeadow High School in Massachusetts in 1989, she began pursuing a career in modeling. She appeared in department-store catalogs and magazines. Then, she started doing television commercials and taking acting lessons. She made her television debut in a guest appearance in the comedy series Sex and the City in 1999. She later had a recurring role as Natasha.

Moynahan debuted in her first film, Coyote Ugly (2000). She was cast in Serendipity (2001) afterwards. Then, Moynahan was also featured in films The Sum of All Fears (2002), The Recruit (2003), I, Robot (2004), and Lord of War (2005). She also appeared in Prey (2007), Noise (2007), and Ramona and Beezus (2010). Plus, she stars in John Wick (2014), The Journey Home (2014), and John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017).

She starred in the ABC television series Six Degrees, which premiered in September 2006. However, it was taken off the schedule after only eight episodes aired. Moynahan currently stars as an assistant district attorney in the CBS drama Blue Bloods. She has played Erin Reagan on the show since September 2010.

She dated NFL quarterback Tom Brady from 2004 until December 14, 2006. Her representative confirmed their split in a press release to People in December 2006, stating they had “amicably ended their three-year relationship.”

However, on February 18, 2007, Moynahan’s representative confirmed to People that she was pregnant and that Brady was the father. On August 22, 2007, she gave birth to son John Edward Thomas “Jack” Moynahan. Despite media reports that Moynahan and Brady had a bitter relationship, the two have maintained an amicable relationship since the birth of their son.

She later married businessman Andrew Frankel in 2015.