‘Blue Bloods’ Fans React To Show’s Season 13 Renewal

“Blue Bloods” fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief, as we just got official confirmation that the hit CBS series has been renewed for season 13. And with more Reagan family dinners and family drama ahead in the fall, fans have taken to social media to share their excitement. See what they have to say below.

“Grab a seat,” the official “Blue Bloods” Instagram shared. “[T]he Sunday dinners continue. [Blue Bloods] has been renewed for Season 13 and we can’t wait to have you join us!”

“The best news,” one fan commented. “[C]ongrats to everyone on the show.”

Other “Blue Bloods” fans shared congratulations of their own with, “Yay! Congrats to the cast and crew on the renewal!!”

Still more fans shared their enthusiasm for the show’s popularity, writing, “Awesome! The show deserves the success.”

Over on Twitter, “Blue Bloods” fans were just as excited about the upcoming 13th season.

Other “Blue Bloods” fans Tweeted Gifs of Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan dancing in celebration of the series’ season 13 renewal.

What to Expect From ‘Blue Bloods’ Season 12 Finale

We’re more than pumped that “Blue Bloods” has been renewed for yet another season. However, as we approach the end of April, fans have become anxious about what to expect from the Season 12 finale. Fortunately for you, we have all the major storylines below.

Entitled “Silver Linings,” the season 12 finale of “Blue Bloods” promises a host of nerve-wracking and suspenseful plots.

First off, when Danny and Jamie unite with their nephew Joe Hill to recover an undocumented teen girl from a sex trafficking ring, cases intersect. The trio’s investigation into the missing teen bisects one of Danny and his partner’s, Maria Baez’s, active cases.

Simultaneously, “Blue Bloods” fans can expect some major family drama between family patriarch Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) and his daughter Erin. The New York City police commissioner finds himself at odds with Erin as the city’s District Attorney’s office implements a new rule regarding armed robbery. As per the episode synopsis, the DA classifies armed robbery as a misdemeanor and, as such, Eddie Janko and her partner face significant ramifications.

Erin faces double trouble, however, in the upcoming finale. Not only does she battle things out with her father over a new rule; but she’s also being stalked by a recently released criminal. And as we can expect, it makes things even more intense for Bridget Moynahan’s character.

Meanwhile, Jamie will find himself at risk of losing his job as he gets pegged with a DUI. Ultimately, the preview reveals Jamie gets roofied and realizes he’s under the influence a little too late.

Be sure to tune in to CBS when the “Blue Bloods” Season 12 finale airs on Friday, May 6th.