‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Reveal Their Favorite Partner of Danny Reagan’s

Given Blue Bloods‘ longevity, it makes sense that our favorite characters have worked with multiple partners over the years. In fact, Eddie Janko just had a change in partnership earlier this past season. That said, as one of the police drama’s original characters, Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) has had a slew of partners. For the last nine years or so, he’s been partnered with actress Marisa Ramirez’s Maria Baez. However, interestingly, he’s actually gone through six partners in total. Given his array of partners, fans have taken to social media to reveal their all-time favorite.

Interestingly, according to Looper, Maria Baez is, in fact, not the fan-favorite pick. Instead, the outlet states former Blue Bloods star Jennifer Esposito (Jackie Curatola) is the audience’s No. 1 pick. In fact, as per a Blue Bloods Reddit thread, the Jackie character was so popular that there was little room for argument.

U/DaveOJ12 kicked off the conversation, simply writing, “Who has been your favorite partner for Danny?”

One fan responded, without question, “Jackie….100%. They were great together.”

The comment received 17 upvotes, with another Blue Bloods fan stating, “End of discussion.”

Baez Versus Jackie

Other fans went into further detail regarding their opinion of Jennifer Esposito’s character as well as Danny Reagan’s current partner. One Blue Bloods fan commented, “I like both Jackie and Baez. Jackie was a much better balanced ‘partner’ as a cop for Danny but Baez’s character compliments him more and is better for him as a person. Jackie is just a more passive version of Danny.”

An additional fan observed that Danny is “grumpier” with Baez. They attributed that trait to the death of his wife, his son’s move, and a second one ready to head out shortly.

When to Expect ‘Blue Bloods’ Season 13 Premiere:

While some of our favorite TV shows continue to keep us in the dark about their Fall 2022 premiere dates, Blue Bloods is way ahead of the game. Less than two months after the season 12 finale, CBS has revealed season 13’s premiere date, and we cannot wait.

Per CBS, Blue Bloods fans can expect the hit drama to return on Friday, October 7th. The beloved cop show will run alongside SWAT and the all-new adrenaline-pumping series, Fire Country.

In their Tweet, the network wrote, “When the fans want premiere dates, they get premiere dates.”

In an effort to excite fans of some of the network’s top dramas, the post continued, “GET READY, cause your favorite shows are returning this Fall on CBS.”

The network revealed premiere dates for other hit series including NCIS, its spinoffs—NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai’i—as well as another fan-favorite crime drama, CSI: Vegas. See the full lineup here.