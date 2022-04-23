‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Are Sick of Jamie’s ‘Moral Righteousness’

Watching Jamie Reagan go through some changes has some Blue Bloods fans expressing themselves about his attitude. These fans are getting a bit ticked off by what one fan calls it as Jamie’s “moral righteousness.” It also might look like Will Estes, who plays Jamie, is stepping up his game on the CBS police drama. Let’s see what these fans are getting themselves all in a lather about regarding the show.

Fan Isn’t Happy With ‘Blue Bloods’ Character Jamie Reagan At All

A thread on Reddit is titled “Jamie’s Moral Righteousness Has Hit Next Level.” One fan writes: “Jaime is the only character I’ve really consistently hated through the show.” He points out that after seeing a Season 12 episode “it’s gotten so much worse.” The fan points toward Santos getting ribbed by cops for being from the Philippines.

“When he asks Santos, he tells him to drop it to the point to where he files a harassment complaint against Jaime, the captain tells him to drop it,” the Redditor writes. This person adds that Jamie “decides to get his little feefees hurt on Santos’ behalf and institutes a ‘zero-tolerance policy’ because muh minority.” The Redditor believes Jaime “should transfer to the tone police since that’s what he really seems [to] enjoy.”

“Jaime is like a new Dungeons & Dragons player who immediately wants to be a DM because he thinks he can do it better,” the fan says. Another fan says that Jamie represents “the kinder/gentler NYPD. The NYPD of the future. But many people think that he is a little high-and-mighty, maybe even preachy, and the character gets a lot of hate for that.”

Another Fan Encourages His Fellow Fan Of Show To See Characters As ‘They’re Not Real’

Will Estes does have some idea about what storylines he likes to see for Jamie. Another fan offers the original poster some words of advice. “Keep telling yourself, they’re not real, it’s make-believe and you’ll get through it.” the Redditor writes. “Honestly, I’m sure the writers write those characters that way for a purpose maybe they only know.”

Another fan believes Jamie is simply trying to stop a future fight. But this one takes direct aim at the thread’s headline. “Having only read the title, I am here to say that Jamie represents the moral high ground. Dannie [spl Danny] represents the iffy shady side of things, and Erin [is] the moral compass in the middle. If that still bugs you, then perhaps you shouldn’t watch the show.”

See for yourself how Jamie is acting these days. It was not easy for Will Estes to get his part in the CBS police drama. Watch him and the rest of the cast on Fridays at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central.