‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Spot Continuity Error in a Danny Reagan Stakeout Mission

Watching Donnie Wahlberg play Danny Reagan on Blue Bloods is a treat but fans watch so closely that they can find errors in the show. It does happen sometimes that shows will film scenes and have things not match up. Well, one fan was intently viewing an episode titled Worst Case Scenario and found an inconsistency. In the episode, the Reagans are dealing with a terrorist attack threat. A Middle East attack leads NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan, played by Tom Selleck, to find out that New York City could be next on the terrorists’ list.

Danny and Maria Baez, played by Marisa Ramirez, were at a hot dog stand. A man talking in his native language was yelling “boom” to himself. Danny went out and found a translator, who said the man knew about a bomb plot but didn’t want trouble. This man rented a room to three men and had overheard them talking about being angry at America. These men were bringing wire, nails, and construction things into their place.

Danny Reagan On ‘Blue Bloods’ Receives Word About Bombs Going Off

Meanwhile, Danny received some word about bombs going off in London and Bangladesh. He and his team closely watched the man’s apartment along with its tenants. We get more from Express. It appears while they are looking out for other possible bombers that an eagle-eyed viewer notices an error. They point it out on moviemistakes.com.

“During the stakeout of the apartment building, in the exterior shots of the Clyde Motorcycles shop, Danny is peeking out through a ripped paper opening within the letter ‘D’ in Clyde,” a viewer writes. “However, in the interior shots the black tape letters of the word Clyde differs. The paper is ripped between the two letters ‘D’ and ‘E’ and that space within the ‘D’ is blocked with molding.”

Don’t Expect To Hear Donnie Wahlberg, Len Cariou Start Singing On Show’s Set

There’s nothing like being part of a show like Blue Bloods with actors with long resumes like Len Cariou. Fans probably know Cariou plays Retired NYPD Commissioner Henry Reagan, who sits at the dinner table and offers wisdom. Both Wahlberg and Cariou are known for their singing abilities. Wahlberg can be seen as part of his group New Kids on the Block. Cariou has a deep background on Broadway with plenty of songs in his repertoire.

Well, it would be easy for both of these guys to break out into song on the show’s set. Imagine sitting around and hearing these two vocalists break out into song. As much as some of their costars might want that to happen, it will not do so. Why? Both actors made a pact that they were not going to sing when working.