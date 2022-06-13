‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Spot Glaring Error During Key Season 7 Scene

An average season of Blue Bloods contains 22 episodes, each one 45 minutes in length. That’s nearly 1000 minutes of content per season! And when you consider that the hit crime drama is now approaching its 13th season, it becomes clear that the amount of content the cast and crew have produced has reached an astronomical level.

With all that in mind, it’s not at all surprising that Blue Bloods features the occasional mishap. Even though 99% of the series is filmed without a hitch, every now and then, a mistake is bound to slip in. Recently, fans uncovered one such mistake, which unfortunately occurred during a crucial moment in Season 7.

In the Season 7 episode entitled “The One That Got Away,” Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) and Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) work together to get to the bottom of a particularly troubling child abuse case.

The siblings eventually met at the hospital, where they interviewed the child in question. With Erin as the mediator and Danny as the detective on the case, the latter worked to move the boy to foster care, away from his abusive father.

It was at this point that fans noticed the mistake. Unfortunately, when the camera cuts to Danny and Erin discussing the child’s options, the green T-mark is visible on the floor.

T-marks are used to point cameramen to the right positioning and are not meant to be seen by viewers. It’s an easy mistake to make, however, as both fans and producers are more focused on the action and actors than a random spot on the floor in the background.

Tom Selleck on the Continuing Success of ‘Blue Bloods’

Despite the series being more than 10 years old, Blue Bloods remains as popular as ever among viewers. Millions tune in every week to catch every bit of action and family dinner drama.

In an interview with Rachael Ray, Tom Selleck, the actor behind Reagan family patriarch, Frank Reagan, gave his thoughts on the show’s lasting success. “Great actors and great characters and good writing – that’s why it’s still on,” Selleck said.

For Tom Selleck, it was clear that Blue Bloods was a hit from the moment he read the first script. “What has always worked for me – or what my appetites are, they go towards character-driven shows,” Selleck explained. “So Magnum was character-driven. I don’t remember half the plots…way less than half. And when I saw this script, it was character-driven in an age where there [are] just so many procedurals on… I’m sure not bored with it.”

And though Tom Selleck has been with the show from the very beginning, he has no plans of leaving anytime soon. “I love what I do and I want to keep doing it,” he explained in an interview with Kelly Clarkson. “And so far, so good. Twelve years! It is crazy.”