‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Are Still Asking One Question About Frank Reagan

Blue Bloods fans watch Tom Selleck play Frank Reagan week in and week out on the CBS police drama. He does it quite well. Fans have plenty of reasons to like the character. Frank is the NYPD Commissioner and has to make decisions all the time. Additionally, they can see him sit at the head of the table during those famed Reagan family dinner scenes. All of this leads to one fan asking an interesting question.

Fan of ‘Blue Bloods’ Questions Motives, Likeness Around Frank Reagan

A thread on Reddit opens with the question, “Does anyone dislike Frank?” That’s pretty good. Here’s what the initial poster writes. “i am on season 7 ep 20 and Frank has become so insufferable,” the Redditor writes. “Just who does he think he is? He is being made to wait at the new Mayor’s office and he is looking so pissed off and so entitled…

“I also am beginning to find him hypocritical,” this Blue Bloods fan goes on and writes. “It turns out the famous frank values are always for other people to follow and obey and there are suddenly more shades of grey when it comes to him…Tom Selleck’s acting is also beginning to be annoying (god i never thought i’d say this) but the whole heavy breaths, smacking of lips and that fake smile are all a bit too much….Does anyone find Frank irritating? Danny is mellowing and it is so much better!”

Fan Not Happy About Seeing Frank Reagan Kind Of Close To Henry’s Age

Mercy. That fan definitely has a lot of bones to pick when it comes to Frank Reagan. Do others feel the same way and is Frank getting too much to deal with each week? Another Redditor replies: “I’m on season 11, and find each of the characters to be doing/saying things a little out-of-character from before. The things you pointed out are true, now that you mention it. It hadn’t bugged me before, but probably will now. You know what bugs me about Frank? The fact that his dad is only about 6 years older than Frank. Are we supposed to think Frank is 60 years old and Henry is 80 years old?”

This Fan Is Ticked Off About Selleck’s Deep Breathing

Another Blue Bloods fan apparently has seen the light, sort of, when it comes to Frank Reagan. “Was beginning to think that I was going crazy, but someone finally said it!” the Redditor writes. “I’m only on season 8 as well and Frank makes me want to drop the show from my watch list, at first I could handle his heavy breathing by mostly just skipping over it, thanks Hulu.”