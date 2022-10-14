‘Blue Bloods’: First Look at Episode 2 Confirms Jamie Reagan’s Health Outlook

While last week’s Blue Bloods episode left us wary about the health of Jamie Reagan, we get a glimpse into Episode 2. This Friday’s episode has its usual twists and turns. Fans of the show look forward to a few storylines blending together. Don’t worry, we’ll all get a few good morsels this week. But what about Jamie?

Take a breath. He’s good. That’s what we find out in advance. If you recall, Jamie took a bullet while protecting his brother Danny and even Joe from a dangerous situation. He ended up getting taken to the hospital. Family members would gather and wait to hear how he was faring. Well, the doctor would come out at one point and tell Eddie that things were touch and go. The bullet was lodged near the spinal cord and it could cause paralysis.

‘Blue Bloods’ Episode Will Show Jamie Reagan In Good Health

Surgery was done and Jamie was in need of staying at the hospital for a bit on Blue Bloods. Guess what happened? By the end of the episode, Jamie, played by Will Estes, gets wheeled out of his hospital room by Eddie, played by Vanessa Ray. As soon as they get outside, Jamie is greeted by his fellow officers and even his father himself Frank Reagan, played by Tom Selleck. Now, what might happen in Episode 2? According to the synopsis, Jamie will begin a new job as a field intelligence sergeant.

Reportedly, in the new episode titled First Blush, we will see Jamie and Eddie share a little stroll. That’s pretty good news because this lets people know Jamie is good to go. A photo advancing the new episode gives us this view. If you remember at the end of Episode 1 titled Keeping the Faith, we did happen to see Jamie and Eddie together at the Reagan dinner table. It looked like he was doing OK at that point.

Will Frank Endorse Erin’s Run For Manhattan District Attorney?

You can keep your eyes peeled on Jamie’s new job and how that plays out on Friday night. Yet we have to also address two other points offered up by the synopsis. One of them has to do with the ongoing Manhattan District Attorney election run of Erin Reagan, played by Bridget Moynahan. Apparently, Frank will not endorse Erin. You’ve got to be kidding me. Dad will not back his daughter? Well, at least publicly. Meanwhile, we see Danny, played by Donnie Wahlberg, and Baez, played by Marisa Ramirez, get to investigate a bloody crime scene at a hotel, per the CBS synopsis. Blue Bloods airs on Fridays at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central.