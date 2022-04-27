‘Blue Bloods’: How Did Joe Reagan Die? Everything We Know

Last season, Blue Bloods fans were introduced to a new character, Joe Hill. Hill is the son of Joe Reagan, the oldest son of Tom Selleck’s Frank Reagan who lost his life in the line of duty not long before we first met the Reagan family in the show’s first season. Joe Reagan has long been a mysterious character-that-we-never-met in the series. Especially since he never actually appears on the series. He is only mentioned in the Reagan family discussions.

Who Is Blue Bloods’ Joe Reagan – And How Did He Die?

The first season of the CBS TV drama series finds the Reagan family still reeling from the tragic death of their son, brother, and grandson, NYPD detective Joe Reagan when he was murdered while on the job. The eldest of the Reagan children, Joe loses his life after uncovering an organization of corrupt officers in the department.

More information behind the events surrounding Joe Reagan’s death comes to light in the Blue Bloods episode titled The Blue Templar. This happens when the life of the youngest of the Reagan children, Jamie (Will Estes) is threatened by the same organization.

The Reagan Family Continues to Struggle With Joe’s Tragic Murder

The man who murdered Joe Reagan, Sonny Malevsky who is portrayed by Michael T. Weiss was discovered by the Reagan family, all of whom work in the legal system in one way or another.

The father of the Reagan children, Tom Selleck’s Frank Reagan serves as the NYPD Police Commissioner; Danny Reagan, who is portrayed by Donnie Wahlberg, serves as an NYPD detective; Will Estes’s Jamie Reagan serves as a sergeant for the NYPD, and Erin Reagan ( Bridget Moynahan) is currently serving as the New York City Assistant District Attorney.

Once the Reagan family found Joe’s murderer, they hoped to uncover the secrets surrounding Joe’s tragic death. However, the killer dies by suicide before all the information is uncovered. Even twelve seasons into the series, Joe remains a core member of the Blue Bloods family. Each one of the Reagans still struggles with the tragic loss in one way or another.

Joe Hill Joins the Reagan Clan on Blue Bloods

Fans learned at one point in the series that Joe and his girlfriend Paula Hill (Bonnie Somerville) were expecting a child at the time of his murder. However, after Joe’s death, Paula decides to give her son the last name of Hill. This is in an effort to distance the child from the well-known Reagan family.

His existence was a surprise to the Reagan family when he appears well into the show’s twelve-season run. However, he is quickly becoming more and more accepted into the Reagan clan as time goes by.