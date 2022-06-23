‘Blue Bloods’: How Fans Feel About Erin Reagan Potentially Becoming DA

When the popular CBS TV police procedural drama series Blue Bloods returns after summer hiatus for a 13th season, fans will be seeing some big storylines across the board. However, one major storyline we will be watching closely is that of Bridget Moynahan’s Erin Reagan as she considers a run for New York City District Attorney.

This move will no doubt open an entirely new world for the Blue Bloods character. However, some fans of the hit series are not thrilled with this idea.

Blue Bloods Fans Have Big Feelings About Erin Reagan’s Possible Move To District Attorney

During a recent discussion on Reddit, Blue Bloods fans discuss their thoughts on Bridget Moynahan’s Erin Reagan character possibly taking on a new role as DA in the series. Some fans note that they aren’t even sure why the series is exploring this possibility.

“I have no idea,” notes one Blue Bloods fan, adding that they are “perplexed why anyone and I mean anyone would want to see Erin as DA.”

“Same,” another fan agrees in the Reddit post.

“It would make the power of this family way too much,” the commenter adds.

Would This New Position Mean The Reagans Will Hold Too Much Power In The New York City Legal System?

In the Reddit discussion, one fan brings up the idea that putting Moynahan’s Erin Reagan into the DA role would make the already incredibly connected Reagan family that much more powerful. Blue Bloods fans know well that each member of the Reagan family serves a role within the New York City legal system.

“I hope she never makes it to DA,” notes one Redditor in the comments. “That family is powerful enough already.”

Erin’s brothers, Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) are police officers. Danny serves as a detective for the New York City Police Department; while Jamie is currently a sergeant. Of course, we all know that their father, Tom Selleck’s Frank Reagan currently serves as the New York City Police Commissioner.

“I think it would make for interesting storylines,” adds another fan.

“It’s like Frank said,” the Redditor continues in the post. “it’s a dynasty now.”

Blue Bloods EP Discusses Erin’s Potential Move To DA

Fans may be divided about this possible plotline for Erin Reagan. However, according to Blue Bloods Executive producer, Kevin Wade, this is a natural next step for Moynahan’s character.

“We have played her under four or five DA’s,” Kevin Wade says in a discussion with Deadline. Wade adds that Moynahan’s Erin Reagan has “often clashed” with these DA’s “over principles as well as over ways and means.”

This, the producer says, makes Erin Reagan’s move to the DA position a logical next step. After all, she has always had ideas of her own.

“So, for her character, the choice seemed to be: if you think you can do the job, then ask for it or otherwise, sit back down,” the executive producer explains. “Time’s come for her to ask for it by announcing she’s running for the office.”